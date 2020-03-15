Biden refuses to listen to experts, rejects travel bans amid the coronavirus

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) refuses to listen to the advice of the nation’s leading medical experts, continuing his opposition to travel bans to halt the coronavirus’s spread in the United States.

President Donald Trump’s administration has implemented travel bans in China, Iran and most of Europe to stop the coronavirus outbreak on major U.S. medical experts said this week that 30 states have cases of coronaviruses due to international travel with Europe, from which 70. percent of the new world cases are originating.

At least nine leading medical experts said this week that travel bans from severely affected countries are needed to contain the spread of coronavirus. Biden, however, has continued to oppose any travel ban after telling the American public “he must listen to experts.”

Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar said this week that travel bans “have provided our country with valuable time to prepare, and this is precisely what they were designed to do” .

“We knew that most cases came from China, which is why the President took an unprecedented step to make sure we restricted travel to those areas,” said United States Surgeon General Jerome Michael Adams , in a statement.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Congress this week that without travel bans, the United States would be “worse” in fighting coronavirus and confirmed again. that, in particular, a travel ban. In Europe, outbreaks in the US stop

Director Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), has reiterated that the trip from Europe is the “real threat” for the United States when it comes to containing coronavirus.

Five other top medical experts agree that travel bans are needed to stop the spread of coronaviruses in the US:

Dr. Stephen Redd, of CDC, “In the weeks after the outbreak was identified … China’s travel restriction reduced 90% of travel. I think it was a very useful move to prevent more cases from China entering the United States. ” (Emphasis added)

Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator: “It’s clear that the president’s first job, with travel restrictions and the capacity of quarantine, it has bought us the time and space to make this working group very effective“(Emphasis added)

Marc Siegel, NYU Langone Medical Center Professor of Medicine, said: “I think (the president) gave a very solid response to travel. I agree with Dr. Fauci (travel bans) has reduced the number of cases we see here in the United States right now. ” (Emphasis added)

Betsy McCaughey, Chairman, Committee to Reduce Infection Deaths:The president is doing very well trying to prevent this coronavirus from becoming endemic in the United States. ” (Emphasis added)

CityMD Medical Director Janette Nesheiwat: “We must still take precautions … we need to monitor incoming cases around the worldSo we know that our president, from tomorrow, will temporarily ban travel from Europe, and then we need to focus on containing it in the United States. “(Emphasis added)

Regardless, Biden has ignored the advisory, denouncing travel bans as a measure of the “coronavirus” not stopping “, which directly contradicts at least nine opinions of leading medical experts.

A wall will not stop the coronavirus.

Prohibiting all trips from Europe, or anywhere else in the world, will not stop.

This disease could affect all the nations and people on the planet, and we need a plan to fight it.

– Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 13, 2020

This week, Biden launched its “coronavirus fight” plan, which does not include a unique travel ban, not even in Wuhan, China, where the virus originated, and does not mention the terms “Wuhan” or “China” despite its connections to the matter.

If implemented, Biden’s plan would mean that direct flights from Wuhan Tianhe International Airport to Wuhan could continue on a regular basis throughout the U.S. and all major American cities.

Biden’s coronavirus plan is similar to that of his Democratic senator, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), in 2020, since they have ruled out effectively protecting American citizens by implementing travel bans. Sanders this week explicitly said he would not close U.S. borders even if the coronavirus spread was stopped.

There have been 2,110 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 48 deaths in the USA.

John Binder is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.