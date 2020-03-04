biden,-sanders-both-stumping-in-illinois-upcoming-7-days

New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s departure from the 2020 Democratic presidential race on Wednesday sets the stage for a Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders showdown in the remaining March primary contests, like Illinois’ on March 17.

The Chicago Sun-Occasions has figured out that Sanders could be keeping a rally in Chicago as early as this weekend.

Sanders will rally supporters in Rockford on March 10 at the Coronado Doing Arts Center. Sanders, who narrowly lost the 2016 Democratic main in Illinois to Hillary Clinton, has a robust foundation in the state. In March, 2019 — at a very early celebration for his presidential bid — he drew more than 10,000 to a rally at Navy Pier. He also arrived to Chicago to back again the Chicago Lecturers Union through their strike.

Biden hits Chicago on March 13 for a mid-day fundraiser and possible other marketing campaign events. The hosts incorporate John Atkinson, who was a major Pete Buttigieg fundraiser until the ex- South Bend Mayor folded his bid on Sunday.

Biden vaulted from underdog to frontrunner in a beautiful comeback starting up with his South Carolina landslide on Saturday. In the Tremendous Tuesday voting, Biden won 9 states, Sanders three with two states results even now staying counted. Biden will hold a delegate lead immediately after Tuesday. Whether Elizabeth Warren continues to be in the contest remains to be observed.