[biden-says-he’s-‘disappointed’-more-than-how-friendship-with-graham-adjusted]

Former Vice President Joe Biden lamented that his friendship with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has transformed during the Trump administration all through an job interview on “Meet The Press” Sunday morning.

When asked by MSNBC’s Chuck Todd about his friendship with Graham, Biden said that inspite of how he “went out of my way for Lindsey,” he was stunned around how he unsuccessful to react to President Trump’s attacks against John McCain.

“We had been close friends. He was honorable. He was first rate. And it just stunned me that he did not answer to the attacks on John that were created by this President so viciously,” Biden said. “He — and the way he, perfectly I shouldn’t — harm the family members.”

Biden then added that he’s “not surprised” by Graham not acting on Trump’s assaults towards McCain, but that he’s “disappointed” offered how he was friends with his spouse Jill and sons Beau and Hunter.

When Todd questioned Biden if he’d be inclined to speak to Graham about repairing their friendship if he received the presidency, the former Vice President explained that he’d be “willing” and that he “wants to know.”

“You want to know why he did it? So you’ll take that cellular phone connect with, if he’ll ever, if he’ll ever give you that cell phone simply call?” Todd requested.

“Yes, I would,” Biden stated.

Check out Biden’s remarks beneath: