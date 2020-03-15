Biden should choose Hillary Clinton as her running mate

On Friday in ABC’s “The View,” co-friend Whoopi Goldberg said that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden should choose former Secretary Hillary Clinton as her running mate.

Goldberg said: “As Joe Biden looks more and more like the Democratic candidate, there is much speculation as to who he will choose as Vice President, Stacey Abrams, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar. I don’t know. What do you think? “

Co-presenter Joy Behar said, “I think she should choose a woman. No? A white, Latin or black woman, which I think would work, but I think she should be a woman.”

McCain said, “I still believe that, if you choose a woman, Trump will go out to Pence and put Nikki Haley in.”

She continued: “Because I think they are going to stop. Like me, I want identity politics myself, I will make identity politics for you. I think they are gangsters.”

Goldberg said, “You know who to choose, but he won’t.”

McCain said, “You want Stacey Abrams, I know.”

Goldberg said, “I do, but the person I really should choose …

Behar said, “Who?”

Goldberg said, “The person who is really qualified to do it, and can’t choose it, Hillary Clinton … For the vice president, I just say the qualifications. It would be great.”

