Biden Slams, Trump, calls coronavirus “foreign virus” as “xenophobic”

Former Vice President and 2020 Presidential candidate Joe Biden gave a speech on coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, accusing President Donald Trump of “xenophobia” for calling it “foreign virus” and asking for this Wednesday. its announcement that flights from Europe will be banned for 30 days.

Biden, leaning against a wall of American flags wearing red, white and blue, spoke as if a Biden administration were directing the national response, which has indeed been taking place and expanded by Trump for weeks.

“We are going for science,” Biden said. “The World Health Organization has officially declared Co-vid-19 a pandemic.”

“Downloading it, being too perplexing or spreading misinformation will only hurt us and further leverage the spread of the disease,” said Biden.

“But neither should we panic or retreat into xenophobia. Labeling the foreign virus COVID-19 does not carry any responsibility for the unjustified sentences that have been taken so far by the Trump administration, “said Biden.

“Let me be clear,” Biden said. “Coronavirus has no political affiliation.”

“It will infect Republicans, independents and Democrats alike,” Biden said. “It will not discriminate based on national origin, race, gender or postal code.”

Biden predicted that the virus would not be curtailed as he criticized Trump’s efforts to stop its spread.

“It will touch people in positions of power as well as the most vulnerable in our society,” Biden said. “And it won’t stop.”

“A ban on all travel from Europe or anywhere in the world can slow it down, but as we have seen, it will not stop it,” said Biden.

“And travel restrictions based on favoritism and politics instead of risks will be counterproductive,” Biden said. “This will require a national response.”

“Not just our elected leaders or our public health officials, but all of us,” Biden said.

The travel ban does not affect U.S. citizens or their families traveling to the US from Europe. The U.S. is exempt from temporary prohibition.

