Biden speaks to the coronavirus after winning primarily in FL, IL

Former Vice President Joe Biden used his speech after winning the Democratic primary in Florida and Illinois to run for president during the coronavirus crisis and to appeal to Bernie Sanders’ rival voters.

After uttering the wrong pronunciation and repeating “Good afternoon,” Biden gave a live speech from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, first talking about the coronavirus epidemic.

He spoke quietly and slowly, looking like a teleprompter or script was reading, and compared fighting against a coronavirus to “fighting a war” that would “require leadership.”

“This is a time when we need our leaders to lead,” he said. He did not refer to Trump during his intervention, although he and his surrogates have attacked the Trump administration’s response last week.

“We are who we are … ordinary people who do extraordinary things,” he said, before turning to the Democratic primary in Florida, Illinois and Arizona.

Pointing out that the results were not yet found in Arizona, he said, “Today, it seems again, in Florida and Illinois … our campaign had a good night.”

He said the campaign has built a “broad coalition” of African Americans, Latinos, high school educated workers and teachers.

Sanders was expected to lose to Florida, in part because of his praise of former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro and the large Cuban-American anti-communist population in Florida.

Biden thanked Sanders then and sought to appeal to his voters.

“Sir. Sanders and I share a common vision, “he said, citing affordable healthcare, income inequality and climate change.

“Let me say, especially the young constituents inspired by Senator Sanders, ‘I’m listening to you,'” he said. “My goal is to unify this party and then unify the nation.”

He again said that the coronavirus does not care if you are a Democrat or a Republican. “This is a time for each of us to see and believe the best of us all.”

At the end of the speech, Biden stood and stared silently at the camera as his wife, Jill Biden, walked over to his side, stunning him.

“Oh!” she exclaimed as she went to give him a hug.

He then said “thank you”, several times, followed by “OK” before leaving.

His campaign has been affected by both verbal glasses and technical difficulties of live broadcasting, all of which were kept to a minimum in a seemingly choreographic event.

Follow Kristina Wong from Breitbart News on Twitter or Facebook.