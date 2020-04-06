Biden still condemns border controls as adopted by Trump Haters

As of Sunday, likely Democratic candidate Joe Biden was still criticizing President Trump’s decision to close borders with America during the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden even went so far as to claim that one of the lessons we can learn from this is that closing borders will not prevent the spread of a virus.

“We must learn lessons from this. We can do much better than we do now. And finally, we can get to where we can, you know, these viruses, as you know, George, have no boundaries, “Biden told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

He then added the mental aspect: “A wall cannot be built, it cannot be installed; you cannot have people on the border who are trying to stop it. It is greater than this capacity.”

Despite Dr. Anthony Fauci’s support for travel restrictions, Joe Biden suggests that they may not work.

Biden tells @realDonaldTrump to listen to Dr. Fauci, but Biden himself doesn’t listen to Dr. Fauci. pic.twitter.com/Po18fgL3us

– Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 5, 2020

Joe Biden wants to be president, and he still does not believe that a wall or people on the border who prevent infected travelers from coming to our country is useless during a pandemic.

Also, despite all the expert testimony and testimony to the contrary, Biden says this is what he learned from all of this terrible experience.

So the moral of the story, for the man who wants to be president, is that closing borders does not work during a pandemic.

To no one’s surprise, Stephanopoulos did not challenge Biden’s heat stroke against humanity. No, the former Clintonist just moved to another softball that allowed Biden to step down from President Trump.

“We deal with the situation with USS Captain Brett Crozier Theodore Roosevelt. As you know, he was fired earlier this week. The president said yesterday that he was 100 percent committed to this decision. Your answer?” Stephanopoulos asked.

Oh, and Stephanopoulos, like the rest of the media, didn’t ask Grandpa Joe about the allegation of credible sexual assault against him. Not a word. Not a sound. Not a peep.

Interestingly, earlier in the same interview, the obviously begotten Biden also attacked Trump for not closing borders so soon!

Although Biden has repeatedly attacked Trump’s travel bans as racist and xenophobic, Biden now says:

I (Trump) was pleased to deal with China. Well, you know, 45 countries had already moved to prevent China’s staff from coming to the United States before the president moved in. It’s all about the rhythm. It’s not just the urgencies, and I don’t think it’s enough.

Which 45 countries closed their borders with China before Trump?

Additionally, in addition to attacking Trump’s travel ban as racist and xenophobic until March 11, Biden’s own coronavirus plan, which he released on March 12, did not say anything about travel.

In summary: At one point during the interview, credibly accused sex assailant Joe Biden claims that Trump did not close the border soon enough, and then, in the same interview, the credible defendant asserted that closing borders doesn’t work.

And yet…

Trump’s political enemies abroad, including open-border extremes like German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are really closing in on their borders.

And naturally the utterly useless and corrupt George Stephanopoulos did not pressure Slow Joe on this.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow her Facebook page here.