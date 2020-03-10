Biden: Trump’s lack of trust is causing the market to “collapse”

In an interview on MSNBC’s last word, “The Last Word,” in the interview with former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden on Monday, stated that President Trump has “no competence” to handle the coronavirus and that the market it’s falling because people don’t trust what the president says.

Biden stated that “[T] he is low in competence and ability. And, unfortunately, the president has not much competition in how to handle this crisis. There is no clear answer that you are just going to let all of this go. the idea goes away from the CDC and says okay, you know, that’s all, just like my call to the Ukrainian leader, I mean, people are just wondering what’s going on, or is there at golf today. I mean, there’s no sense of urgency. “

Host Lawrence O’Donnell asked, “Do you think the market reaction is a reaction to the markets, as the president simply does not tell the world or the country or the truth about this situation, and a market needs clear information ? “

Biden responded, “I think that’s the case. Now, it doesn’t mean the market wasn’t down yet, but I don’t think it didn’t collapse, I don’t think. Now who can say? But I think there’s no confidence in the President or anything he says or does. “

