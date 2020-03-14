Biden ‘Virtual Town Hall’ paired by Tech Issues, Durbin’s Wailing Baby

The man who wants to save America from the coronavirus battled Friday night with cameras, computers and microphones.

Due to restrictions on the agglomerations due to the coronavirus, Joe Biden scheduled a “virtual city hall” in Illinois on Friday at 4pm. Central.

Then it was moved to 6pm. Central.

When Breitbart News got tuned in, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth tapped on her camera phone, putting it on the table directly facing the ceiling so that America could see his luminaire. .

Shortly afterwards, the text “Senator Dick Durbin” appeared on the otherwise black screen, accompanied by the desire of a baby in the background.

At 6:19, a moderator announced Durbin, which was not visible. He introduced Biden, who appeared before American and Illinois flags.

Biden started talking, but there was no audio. Then suddenly, Durbin appeared on a separate screen holding a toddler.

Biden seemed to be reading on a teleprompter, but the broadcast suffered serious technological problems as Biden’s words were trapped in a comment loop, tarnish the entire presentation, making the candidate almost indecisive.

Biden released it to former Obama General Surgeon Vivek Murthy, who offered hygiene recommendations.

He then returned to Biden, who asked. But when the campaign resolved Biden’s audio problems, it didn’t appear on the screen again.

The first person to ask a question said, “Mr. Biden’s speech quivered all the time.” The moderator quickly moved to another person.

He asked how Biden would “satisfy” Bernie Sanders’ supporters, and said that they are aligned on many issues, so it would not be difficult. Another asked how Biden’s health care plan would be solved “the current health crisis.” The final woman asked if Biden supported the Endangered Species Act.

He confirmed that he did.

“I’m sorry that this was such an uncomplicated effort here,” Biden said, stepping down.

The event ended at 6.43pm. Duckworth never appeared again.

It’s unclear how many people were actually watching the virtual meeting.

Kyle Olson is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @ KyleOlson4.