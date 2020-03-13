Biden wins due to “rational voter suppression”

On Wednesday in the Fox News Channel’s special report, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said his candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), is losing in the Democratic Party’s presidential primaries to l. Former Vice President Joe Biden Due to ‘Rampant Elimination of Votes “

Bret Baier asked the host, “You are the most important substitute for Bernie Sanders. Was it difficult to witness his rapid fall from being a striker? You are now almost a protest candidate, you think so?”

Mr Ocasio-Cortez said: “One of the things we saw with Bernie Sanders’ leadership, even today, is transformation for the American people. Today, he laid out a very strong plan in response to the coronavirus for Everyday people, not just Main Street, are talking about how we make sure everyone who needs Medicare gets access to it … How do we make sure people don’t get out of the house if they can’t? repay your mortgage this month or not be able to pay your rent? “

Baier asked: “You had a campaign event at the University of Michigan, 10,000 people; it was rock state, but those kids didn’t show up at least if the numbers were set in general, this race. How can you say that the progressive position still prevails nationally when Joe Biden wins so much? “

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I think one thing that is not talked about is the suppression of this country’s vote. There in Ann Arbor, where we had the rally, those children waited three hours in a row to vote in Michigan. . When we talk about who is doing and who is not. “

Baier interrupted, “Do you think voters did not get to vote who wanted to vote in Michigan?”

Ocasio-Cortez responded: “Absolutely. There are many things we need to do about youth voters. We need to make sure we are inspired by the young people to run, but when it’s over, you don’t have to wait three, four, seven hours to vote. “

