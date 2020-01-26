Biden’s ‘consensus’ field stands for the largest test in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – On a snowy morning, just days before Iowans make their choice in the Democratic presidential competition, Joe Biden called in President Ronald Reagan and warned a small crowd that the nation was at risk of losing its identity as “that radiant city ​​on the hill. “

Respect for Reagan may seem inappropriate for someone trying to win the Democratic nomination. But Biden’s tribute shows his last argument before the February 3 caucuses: reclaiming common ground is the key to beating President Trump.

The approach of the former vice president this week will undergo the toughest test in Iowa, the state that has twice broken its ambitions at the White House.

His progressive rivals – Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts – often emphasize their eagerness to fight. And Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., Has received support with a positive vision similar to Biden, but who exudes a youthful approach without decades in Washington.

Biden is hardly the first democrat to praise a republican. Barack Obama also spoke warmly about Reagan, much to the annoyance of some Democrats. In the current campaign, Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota joins Biden to declare admiration for the late Senator John McCain. And Warren himself was once a republican.

But Biden claims he is the only democrat to unite a deeply divided country.

“The next president will have to bring us together,” Biden said in Mason City after calling Reagan. “I know that among many of my colleagues who are looking for the nomination, that is not seen as a realistic possibility.” But, “we must be able to bring the country together, not just the Democrats, but also independent and Republicans.”

Biden went faster at a separate event in Ames.

“Our constitution is built in a way that literally cannot function unless we are able to reach consensus,” he said. “That’s what I’ve done all my life.”

That convinced Paul Hanson, a farmer in Cerro Gordo County.

“I feel that Biden is willing to go inside and make things happen immediately,” said Hanson, 69. “Maybe we should just stabilize the ship.”

The Biden ads in Iowa create a similar pitch.

“He beats Trump … in the states we have to win,” explains a Biden ad on the five largest TV markets in Iowa. “This is no time to take a risk.”