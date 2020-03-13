Biden’s Coronavirus plan does not include a travel ban on Wuhan, China

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s plan to combat coronavirus in the United States does not include a one-way travel ban to a foreign country, and extends welfare-based legal immigration to the U.S. that the Trump administration has sought to end.

Biden introduced a number of measures to combat coronavirus, but did not include so much in the travel ban in Wuhan, China, where the virus originated and where most of the more than 80,000 Chinese nationals infected with coronavirus live.

If implemented, Biden’s plan would mean that direct flights from Wuhan Tianhe International Airport to Wuhan could continue on a regular basis throughout the U.S. and all major American cities.

The plan would also allow direct flights from Italy and Iran, where more than 25,000 foreign nationals were infected, to the US.

Contrary to Trump, Biden has apparently curtailed the ban on traveling from Europe, although leading health experts in the country have said “Europe is the new China” in terms of the coronavirus spread.

“A ban on all travel from Europe or anywhere in the world can slow it down, but as we have seen, it will not stop it,” Biden said in an address to the media on Thursday. “And travel restrictions based on favoritism and politics instead of risk will be counterproductive.”

At the same time, Biden promised to “hear the experts”, but Dr. Anthony Fauci and the director of the Centers for Disease Control have continuously said that stopping travel from severely affected countries is vital in stopping the outbreak. coronavirus in the USA.

Today, Joe Biden falsely said that travel restrictions # COVID19 were “based on favoritism and politics, instead of risk”.

Dr. Fauci recommended a ban on traveling to Europe, saying it is a “wise choice” and “a call for proper public health”.

When will Biden be calm and let the experts speak? pic.twitter.com/kBjKlZ6huO

– Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) March 12, 2020

Part of Biden’s coronavirus plan is a provision that would renew welfare-based legal immigration to the U.S. that Trump has sought to end, but have temporarily blocked by federal court.

The provision would allow foreign welfare dependents to relocate permanently to the U.S. with green cards, despite the burden on American taxpayers in the midst of the public health crisis.

Biden’s coronavirus plan is similar to that of his Democratic senator, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), in 2020, since they have ruled out effectively protecting American citizens by implementing travel bans. Sanders this week explicitly said he would not close U.S. borders even if the coronavirus spread was stopped.

There were 1,422 confirmed coronavirus cases and 38 deaths in the US.

John Binder is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.