Biden’s felon-only export plan to cause border sinking, BP Union vice president says

Border Patrol National Patrol Council vice chairman Chris Cabrera told Breitbart News that the “felon-only” deportation plan offered by former Vice President Joe Biden is going to be in a hurry to United States. The candidate said he had completely stopped deportations for the first 100 days and would only deport later. felons

“In the first 100 days of my administration, no one, no one will be deported at all,” Biden said during the Sunday night debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders. “From then on, the only deportations that will take place are crime commissions in the United States of America.”

CNN

Border Patrol National Patrol Council Vice President Chris Cabrera, a border patrol officer currently assigned to the Rio Grande Valley sector (the busiest sector in the country), responded to Biden’s promise and said: “The rush is coming … It’s like we’re leaving the light and we’re waiting for you.”

Cabrera’s comments appeared in an interview with Breitbart News’s Alex Marlow on Monday. He explained that there is usually a border increase in the months leading up to the presidential election as uncertainty builds.

“With such rhetoric,” continued Cabrera, “it will only open the doors again. It will put our boys at greater risk and put our country at greater risk.”

“Of course we need good people to come to this country,” said the veteran Border Patrol agent, “but you have to come the right way, you have to come to the front door. Not just a blanket” everyone comes, nobody’s leaving, that’s nonsense. “

Breitbart News Chief Editor Marlow reiterated that “all that matters is that it sends a signal that it is OK to flood the border. As long as you are not a felon, you will come in and stay.”

Marlow continued, “It’s as if you don’t consider that there are human beings whose lives change when you say things like this to get the candidacy.”

Cabrera responded, “It’s a very dangerous talk, especially with the fact that some people will do anything to get them here, even taking advantage of their partner. It puts people in a really bad position.”

Click here to hear Cabrera’s full interview on Breitbart News Today.

Bob Price serves as the Associate Editor and Lead News Contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist at Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Talk on Sunday morning. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

Disclosure: Breitbart Texas sponsored the Green Line podcast for the NBPC to try to provide a platform for agents to inform the public about the realities of the border and what Border Patrol agents have. Principal Brandon Darby received an award from the Laredo Chapter of the NBPC for his work in helping defend and voice Border Patrol agents. Breitbart News had assisted in covering the funeral costs of a deadly Border Patrol agent. Senior executives from Darby and Breitbart have directly stated and proven that helping to voice the expressed needs and interests of Border Patrol agents is a priority – personally, individually and jointly through Breitbart News.