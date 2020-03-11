Biden’s national security team would be Obama alums

Joe Biden’s confidants discuss privately with potential cabinet members at his White House, including a slate of Obama alumni in what they call “Returning to Normal,” according to a report on “Axios on HBO. “.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, who oversaw the negotiation of the Iranian nuclear agreement, “would love to take a new climate change cabinet position,” or may return as Secretary of State, ‘report.

Former Homeland Security Counselor Susan Rice, who pushed for U.S. intervention in Libya in 2011 and mistakenly called on September 11, 2012, the Benghazi attack was fueled by anti-Islam video – ” it’s another option for the state, ”he said.

Former Deputy CEO Sally Yates, who was fired for refusing to apply President Trump’s travel ban in 2017, and was involved in the FBI investigation into Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, “would be the chief contender for the Attorney General.”

Former Homeland Security Minister Tom Donilon would be considered by the CIA director, director of national intelligence or secretary of state, the report said.

He said that former Secretary of State and former Deputy Homeland Security Adviser Antony Blinken could go to the State or become a Homeland Security Advisor.

Former Secretary of Defense Michèle Flournoy “would be the favorite to run the Biden Pentagon,” he said. Flournoy, founder and former CEO of the left-wing pension center for new American security, was expected to also become Hillary Clinton’s secretary of defense.

Flournoy is also the co-founder and CEO of WestExec Advisors, a D.C.-based consulting firm. which is used by several former Obama administration officials.

Flournoy is also a member of Homeland Security Action, a group of Obama Homeland Security alumnae and Democratic national security experts working to oppose the Trump administration.

Possible approaches are leftovers from the anti-war left, reminiscent of the Obama administration backing the Saudi Arabian war in Yemen, which the United Nations considers the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

Biden also supported the 2003 Iraq war, although he claims that he did so only to support the UN. He also oversaw the sharp increase in U.S. troops in Afghanistan in 2009 and had advocated that U.S. troops maintain a counterterrorism presence in the country.

Axios’s report lists at least three other former Obama administration officials who could return to the White House.

