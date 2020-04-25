Biden’s new accuser band, CNN quietly caused a dispute between Democratic Sanders

Critics Joe Biden criticized CNN for failing to uncover recordings of archives they said would help strengthen Tara Reade’s allegation that the former vice president sexually assaulted her in 1993.

The video reappears this week from the Larry King Live segment on August 11, 1993 in which an anonymous woman, said to be Reade’s mother, was summoned from San Luis Obispo, California to speak with a panelist who was discussing Washington’s dangerous world of politics and media. A CNN video recently revealed showing Reade’s mother told host Larry King and her panelists: “I want to know what a staff member would do besides going to the press in Washington, my daughter just went there after working for a prominent senator and couldn’t get the problem resolved at all and the only thing he could do was go to the press and he chose not to respect him. “

“So in other words, he has a story to tell, but out of respect for the people who work for him he doesn’t tell it?” King asked, encouraging the unknown woman to confirm his comment.

The long-forgotten CNN clip was opened by The Intercept Friday, prompting criticism of Biden – especially those in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party – to double their accusations that the so-called mainstream media outlets buried Reade’s allegations to protect Democratic presidential candidates. Biden and his campaign have strongly denied the allegations about the alleged incident, which according to Reade occurred while working as Senate staff for Biden in 1993.

On Friday, Winnie Wong, former senior adviser to the presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders, tweeted: “The video of the late Tara Reade’s mother calling Larry King to blow the whistle about Tara’s sexual assault is being greeted with relative silence from progressive cadres now and I want you all to know that I see you. We all know. “

Shaun King, an ardent supporter of the Sanders campaign, tweeted on Friday about the clip: “This is very clear. In 1993 Tara Reade’s mother was deeply disturbed by what her daughter told Joe Biden to do to her, & the lack of help she was doing.” said from his staff, that he called Larry King to talk about it the week when Tara stopped working for him, “he wrote a tweet on Friday night.

New York Democratic Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has become one of the most outspoken progressive critics of Biden – the Democratic wing of the party that mostly opposes the nomination of Hillary Clinton in 2016. Ocasio-Cortez recently accused the party of failing to treat Reade’s allegations. . “If we again want to have integrity, you cannot say, you know, both of them trust women, support all this, until it makes you uncomfortable,” he said at the time.

Reade’s accusations have become a focal point among Democratic progressive members who accuse Biden and other important figures of ignoring their ideas and demands in claims originating from the 2016 presidential primary between Sanders and Hillary. Many Sanders supporters accuse the Democratic National Committee, Clinton and the mainstream media of conspiring to topple his candidacy.

Sanders supports Biden with shining praise on April 13 in a move aimed at uniting the party against Trump. Sanders described Trump as the “most dangerous president” in US history and urged his supporters to join him in supporting Biden’s candidacy. Former President Barack Obama and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren have also given Biden nominations for their blessing.

Meanwhile, right-wing news outlets also joined the progressive Democratic faction in criticizing CNN for not giving Reade a fair coverage compared to the allegations of sexual violence that were filed against Chief Justice Brett Kavanaugh during the confirmation process. CNN published their first story about Reade’s allegations on April 17 – a few weeks after they were first revealed.

“It is truly reprehensible that this recording exists, but CNN failed to conduct its own due diligence in its own archive,” NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck said in a conservative statement to Fox News on Saturday.

Reade filed a criminal complaint with the Washington Metropolitan Police Department against Biden around the time of the alleged incident. He accused her of pushing him against the wall and piercing his genitals with his fingers, as Newsweek reported earlier. Reade also said Biden would put his hand on his shoulder or move his fingers along the neckline.

Kate Bedingfield, Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director for the Biden campaign, released a statement last month condemning Reade’s accusations as being entirely false.

“Vice President Biden has dedicated his public life to changing cultures and laws around violence against women,” Bedingfield said in a statement. “He writes and fights for parts and re-authorization of the famous Violence Against Women Act. He firmly believes that women have the right to be heard – and be heard with respect. Such claims must also be carefully reviewed by an independent press. What is clear about this claim: It’s not true. It’s not happening at all. “

Critics of Reade’s accusations have cast doubt on his story, binding him to Russian propaganda and the Intermediate post in which he described his support for Vladimir Putin even though he was a “liberal.”

A CNN video clip from 1993 was intended to show Tara Reade’s mother calling to ask how her daughter should report sexual harassment charges against Joe Biden – something he firmly refused.

