[BIFF BYFORD States SAXON Will Consider Component In ‘Quite Special’ Tour In 2021]

Biff Byford has spoken to Eonmusic about his solo album, “College Of Tough Knocks”, the highs and lows of SAXON‘s occupation, and about a forthcoming offer tour that the singer has termed “a thing fairly unique” to get place in 2021.

Talking about the heart assault that he suffered in September 2019, Biff said: “Some times are fantastic, some days are a bit tough, but, yeah, it is getting far better — bit by bit but definitely.”

On acquiring his name on an album protect, somewhat than the band’s: “It is strange, I will have to say. I’m finding utilised to it, but it really is a little bit unusual. It is really a bit bizarre undertaking interviews like, I am No.one on the Amazon newcomers listing factor.”

On the highlights of SAXON‘s job of over four many years: “Effectively, not dying past September was a excellent just one. Yeah, we’ve had some ups and downs, some highs and lows, but we’re still on highs. At the instant, we’ve marketed out Hammersmith and the Manchester Apollo. I assume a large amount of individuals have come again to like SAXON all over again, and I imagine we have bought a lot of new fans as perfectly, so we’re incredibly lucky at the second. We are as strong now as we have been in the past 25, 30 several years.”

Finally, the frontman noted that SAXON will acquire part in a multi-band tour in 2021, just one that he labeled as “pretty exclusive.” “We have experienced some massive matters provided for future 12 months,” he claimed. “I consider the new album will be out upcoming yr to coincide with the tour. We have been offered something quite special. I are not able to convey to you about it, but we may well be going out with some other bands upcoming yr. Yeah, that will be going on, I believe, so maintain your eyes peeled.”

“University Of Challenging Knocks” will be released on February 21 by way of Silver Lining Music. The LP attributes Byford on vocals (and a spot of four-string thunder) alongside with Fredrik Åkesson (OPETH) on guitars, drummer Christian Lundqvist and bass participant Gus Macricostas. The album also features guest appearances by Phil Campbell (MOTÖRHEAD), Alex Holzwarth (RHAPSODY OF Fireplace and TURILLI/LIONE RHAPSODY), Nick Barker (VOICES), Dave Kemp (WAYWARD SONS) and Nibbs Carter (SAXON). The album was developed by Byford, recorded by Jacky Lehmann at Brighton Electric Studios in Brighton (U.K.) and mixed at Queen Street Studios in Stockholm (Sweden) by Mats Valentin.

Last tumble, SAXON started recording its 23rd studio album with producer Andy Sneap.