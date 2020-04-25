Biffy Clyro adds baby t-shirt and baby grows into NHS charity range

Biffy Clyro has added a few new items to its Mon NHS product line, which raises money for NHS staff and volunteers caring for coronavirus patients.

The team recently announced limited-edition products that donate 100% of their revenue to NHS Charities Together, helping those who work on the front line across the coronavirus pandemic.

Today (April 25) Biffy shared that they are adding a few new items to the range.

“We have now added a baby t-shirt and the baby will grow into the Mon The NHS range,” the group told Instagram, where they shared the picture with new additions.

The message added: “Available for pre-order. 100% of proceeds go to support @NHSCharitiesTogether.”

Visit the Biffy Clyro official site to purchase an item from the Mon NHS range.

Last month, Biffy Clyro revealed that they will be performing live on their Facebook page every Friday, accepting applications and raising money for NHS charities.

The latest song from a Facebook live stream on the frontman saw frontman Simon Neal perform a new unreleased song.

Neal revealed that the new song, dubbed “Holy Water,” will not appear on the band’s forthcoming album “Celebration Of Endings,” but said it “feels very appropriate at this time.”

The group was supposed to release “A Celebration Of Endings” on May 15, but last month they announced that the recording had been dropped on August 14 because of the continued coronavirus crisis.