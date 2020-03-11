Biffy Clyro announce 2020 tour dates

Biffy Clyro have introduced particulars of a 2020 tour, which will take place in the Uk and mainland Europe.

The band will play 10 dates in the United kingdom just before going on to France and wrapping up in Sweden. They will then go on to enjoy three Australian dates in January 2021. Uncover entire dates at the base of the web page.

The band will participate in in the course of September, October and November in aid of their future studio album A Celebration Of Endings.

Vocalist Simon Neil says of the new album: “This is a very forward-seeking album from a personalized perspective and a societal viewpoint.

“The title is about looking at the joy in things modifying, instead than the unhappiness. Transform means development and evolution.

“You can retain anything you liked before, but let’s get rid of the terrible shit. It is about attempting to get again control.”

The new album is the observe-up to 2018’s MTV Unplugged: Stay At Roundhouse London. It will be their initial studio album considering the fact that 2016’s Ellipsis. The band earlier released A Celebration Of Endings’ guide one, Instant Record, previously this month – you can hear it under.

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=WD-BGzENgDQ

(Picture credit: Warner Documents)

Sep 25: Aberdeen P&J Arena, British isles

Sep 26: Glasgow The SSE Hydro, Uk

Sep 27: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, Uk

Sep 29: Newcastle Utilita Arena, United kingdom

Sep 30: Birmingham Utilita Arena, United kingdom

Oct 01: London The O2, United kingdom

Oct 03: Manchester Arena, United kingdom

Oct 04: Leeds First Immediate Arena, United kingdom

Oct 06: Belfast SSE Arena, United kingdom

Oct 07: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Oct 09: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, United kingdom

Oct 11: Bournemouth BIC, Uk

Oct 17: Paris On line casino De, France

Oct 19: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Oct 20: Madrid Riviera, Spain

Oct 22: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Oct 23: Berlin Mercedez Benz Arena, Germany

Oct 25: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Oct 26: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany

Oct 28: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Oct 29: Milan Lorenzini District, Italy

Nov 01: Frankfurt Festhalle Harmonie, Germany

Nov 03: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 04: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric powered HALLE, Germany

Nov 05: Amsterdam AFAS Are living, Netherlands

Nov 07: Copenhagen Grey Corridor, Denmark

Nov 08: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 09: Stockholm Fallan, SwedenFrom £tbcFind Tickets

2021

Jan 14: Brisbane Tivoli, Australia

Jan 15: Sydney Enmore Theatre, Australia

Jan 16: Melbourne Forum, Australia