biffy-clyro-announce-their-new-album’s-title-and-artwork

Biffy Clyro have introduced that their upcoming ninth studio album will be titled A Celebration Of Endings.

Breaking the information by using their social media channels, the band enlisted lovers in an elaborate Instagram manoeuvre to unveil the album’s accompanying artwork. Their followers ended up instructed to screenshot an Instagram tale of the cover chopped up into minor bits, in order to sooner or later piece jointly the artwork by themselves. That is contemporary technological innovation for you, people.

The band previously unveiled A Celebration Of Endings‘ direct one, Prompt Record, previously this thirty day period.

On the observe, vocalist Simon Neil says: “This time about we wanted to direct with one thing that was the most out there point which we have got on the record. Prompt Record is the most important, most slammest pop minute we have ever worked on.

“It’s a excellent opening statement, despite the fact that musically it doesn’t reflect the album’s direction. But thematically it is a fantastic pointer for what the album is about: studying from problems and realising how you can shift points forward. Points can be comparable even though they’ll under no circumstances be the exact, but let us not be frightened of that.”

The new album is the abide by-up to 2018’s MTV Unplugged: Reside At Roundhouse London. It will be their initial studio album since 2016’s Ellipsis.