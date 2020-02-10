Biffy Clyro drives fans crazy with a cryptic message teasing something new

Biify Clyro teased that new music could be on the horizon after sharing a cryptic tweet.

Fans on Twitter immediately responded to this morning (February 10th) when they noticed that the Scottish rockers changed their profile pictures and header pictures to the same shade of blue.

Although social media activity has arrived without context, fans believe that new music is on the way as they also shared a tweet with the same shade of blue.

pic.twitter.com/39jYGxmyA8

– Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) February 10, 2020

One user tweeted: “Take my card and please pay for everything. Album. Trip. Festival headline. A new tea. Whatever the madness is. Do it. Thank you very much.”

Another added: “New album ???”

It comes after the band previously confirmed that a new record will hit the first half of 2020.

Bassist James Johnston said to NME: “I think the first half of next year is vague enough! I can tell you that much without being locked up. We had the MTV Unplugged album and this year we had the Balance of Symmetry soundtrack album.

“There will be three albums in three years from the release of this album, and I think that’s a pretty good return.”

Last year, Biffy Clyro released her film project Balance, Not Symmetry, which was directed by Jamie Adams and included a brand new soundtrack by the band. It premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival in June.

In January, Biffy along with Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, were announced in the first wave of acts for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, which will take place later this year in Dundee.

When fans return to Dundees Camperdown Park for the first time since 2006 from May 22-24, appearances by Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris and AJ Tracey await.

Simon Neil of Biffy said: “We are very excited to be part of Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee. We have had a wonderful relationship with Radio 1 over the years and it is always a highlight to play at the festival. We can do not wait!!”