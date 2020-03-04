biffy-clyro-expose-new-album-title

Biffy Clyro have announced the title of their approaching new album.

The a few-piece are presently readying the launch of the history, which will be the observe-up to 2016’s ‘Ellipsis’ and their 2019 soundtrack album ‘Balance, Not Symmetry’, which accompanied the movie of the similar title that was co-created by frontman Simon Neil.

Biffy have now confirmed their new album title, ‘A Celebration Of Endings’, as well as the record’s official artwork, which you can see below.

A Celebration of Endings #thisisthesoundthatwemake pic.twitter.com/ufgFvfU8E1 — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) March three, 2020

The band teased the announcement yesterday (March three) by directing enthusiasts to their Instagram Tales, where by a transferring graphic of the ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ artwork could be identified.

Fans had been invited to faucet and hold the graphic when they considered it resembled the finished artwork, with one particular lucky winner of the guess-the-artwork contest acquiring a fulfill-and-greet with Biffy.

Even though a launch date for ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ has however to be confirmed, the album was previewed on February 20 with the single ‘Instant History’.

Talking to NME about the tune, Biffy frontman Simon Neil mentioned that the keep track of is about “embracing progress without having fully dismissing almost everything that we’ve figured out from the past”.

“You simply cannot just go on blindly and disregard every thing which is happened, but equally you can make your own history ahead of time,” he extra.