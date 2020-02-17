[biffy-clyro-keep-on-to-tease-new-songs-with-mysterious-video-clip-clip]

Biffy Clyro have shared a mysterious new online video clip, amid speculation that a new album is on the way.

The Scottish 3-piece have this thirty day period begun teasing the arrival of doable new product, with the band modifying all of their social media profiles to the identical shade of cyan last week.

They then began sending cryptic postcards to their followers which incorporates a mysterious URL on the reverse, which is titled ‘Instant History’.

The hottest piece of the puzzle will come via a new Instagram video clip which sees frontman Simon Neil painting a shade of cyan on a camera lens, when bandmates James and Ben Johnston search on in the track record.

The clip is soundtracked by foreboding publish-rock instrumentals, in advance of a distinct drum beat kicks in at the close of it.

They captioned the online video ‘Instant History’ when extra, together with the hashtag #thisisthesoundthatwemake.

It will come right after the band earlier verified that a new record will arrive in the initial half of 2020.

Speaking to NME, bassist James Johnston claimed: “I imagine the to start with half of following calendar year is vague enough! I can tell you that significantly without having having locked up. We’ve had the MTV Unplugged album and this calendar year we experienced the Balance of Symmetry soundtrack album.

“By the time this file comes out it’ll be 3 albums in three many years and I feel which is rather a great return.”

Very last yr Biffy Clyro introduced their film project Equilibrium, Not Symmetry, which was directed by Jamie Adams, and showcased an all-new soundtrack from the band. It premiered at the Edinburgh Movie Pageant in June.

In January, Biffy were announced alongside Harry Designs, Dua Lipa, in the to start with wave of acts for BBC Radio 1’s Major Weekend, which will take place in Dundee later this 12 months.