Behind the famous album and P! Inspired by the So-Rock world, Nk took the pop-rock world and explored the beautiful world to Europe and the U.K.

For the last few years, the band has gone from strength to strength, the audience, and the gym. Last year’s album’s guide to Gillier had begun with a major milestone and their biggest tour yet.

The band will be performing throughout the month, bringing their heartfelt, sensual lyrics and explosive live tabs to a nearby auditorium.

Bang Bang plays Romeo

01/04/20 Edinburgh, UK Caves

02/04/20 Leeds, UK City Differences

03/04/20 f Ffield, UK Leadmill

09/04/20 Manchester, UK Gorilla

10/04/20 London, UK Bush Hall

14/04/20 Vienna, Austria Das Verk

15/04/20 Zurich, Switzerland Elon

16/04/20 Munich, Germany Milan

18/04/20 Cologne, Germany Helios 37

20/04/20 Berlin, Germany Privatclub

21/04/20 Hamburg, Germany HeadCRASH

22/04/20 Amsterdam, Holland Mail b

23/04/20 Antwerp, Belgium Trump

25/04/20 Paris, France Nu Vive Casino

30/04/20 Dublin, Ireland Whelans

01/05/20 Belfast, N. Ireland McHughs

And to make sure you’re not on gigs that are surprisingly sudden because he doesn’t know the world, listen to BBR here and here.

Related