Big Beer Hard Seltzer War Still Hot

2020 is the year that the truly brewed Hard Seltzerturf War has heated up.

With the volume doubling every year and shipments exceeding 82 million units annually, Hardselzer makes vodka easy to market. This hot drink was featured in the first Super Bowl ad in 2020. More than half of American alcohol drinkers consume at least one hard Seltzer each week.

The leading brand, White Claw, has its own cultural tagline. “It’s not law when drinking Claw.”

According to industry researcher IWSR, hard Seltzer consumption is forecast to triple by 2023. This pace of growth is accelerating new entrants to the market, with 100 Alcohol Seltzer brands selling 400 variations this year. Also, while the COVID-19 crisis will create distribution challenges in the coming months, Hardselzer is expected to be the fastest growing alcoholic beverage in the coming years.

Former “Bachelorette” contestants and fan favorites Mike Johnson and Smirnoff teamed up to “Do you accept this rose?” An unexpected fan campaign in Brooklyn on January 13, 2020. SlavenVlasic / Getty Images for Smirnoff Seltzer

Over the years, two brands have captured nearly 80% of the Hardselzer market: White Claw and Truly. But over the past six months, big beer rivals have stepped up their investment in this category. Anheuser-Busch InBev acknowledges that it has caught up and sells Hardselzer under the Bud Light and Natural Light brands. Molson Coors launched Vizzy in March, and Constellation Brands spent $ 40 million to support the launch of the Corona Hard Seltzer, which was previously “surprised” by the popularity of Hardselzer.

“If this is what consumers want, we will adopt it,” says Marcel Marcondes, AB InBev’s US Chief Marketing Officer. He attributed the popularity of Hard Seltzer to several key factors: they are flavorful, easy to drink, relatively low in calories, and the choice of healthier drinks among more Americans According to your preference.

The world’s largest brewery portfolio is a combination of brands that balance for different drinkers. Natural light is for young legal age drinkers who seek affordability. Bon & Viv targets women more than men. And Bud Light aims to lure drinkers who haven’t tried Hardselzer yet.

AB InBev has seen significant recent growth, gaining 16.2%.

Volume when combining sales of all three brands, third only behind white

Really with nails. “Data is very promising,” says Marcondes. “we are

Fill the gap by day. “

With 5% ABV, 100 calories and 1 gram of sugar per can, it is itself a “cleaner” option. Provided by Truly Hard Seltzer

The company has been late in the category but eventually won. During the light beer war of the 1970s and 1980s, mirror light and coors light hit the shelves several years before bud light, but today bud light is the best-selling beer in the United States.

Conversely, some insiders ask repeatedly whether to buy

Prices are solid enough for Bad Light Seltzer to win early. “judge

There is no trend in scan data for weeks. ”

Beer Association. “Does not keep exploding from the gate.”

From a branding perspective, the largest companies in the United States are generally turning to launch a reputable brand, the Hardselzer Variation. Bud Light, Corona, Smirnov, Barefoot are some major examples. But interestingly, White Claw and Truly were new brands created for emerging categories by rivals who have been in business for decades. White Claw’s parent is the Mark Anthony brand, who owns Mike’s Hard Lemonade. Really produced by Boston Beer, the owner of Sam Adams craft beer.

Dave Berwick, CEO of Boston Beer, describes the new competition as “White Walker on the way to the wall.” “We are strengthening our brand in preparation,” says Berwick. “Our goal is to be number one.”

Really enacted last year’s reforms to improve

Taste of brand taste, signed a sales contract with the whole country

Hockey League, and really adds new flavors like Lemonade Seltzer.

Berwick says that when it comes to branding,

In the category, drinkers are looking for brands with a single idea rather than.

Trying to meet multiple needs. White Claw seems to agree. “The brand is

Says Phil Rosse, president of White Claw.

“We create brands, not buy them.”

Ficks is a beverage company that sells hard-selutzers made in California using fruit juices and delivers them directly to consumers. Provided by: Ficksdrink Co

Thanks to the rapid growth of White Claw, the Mark Anthony brand says it is on the verge of becoming the fourth largest beer seller in the United States. Also, unlike most brands, they have never acquired a brand and created it in-house.

Most of the time, White Claw leads an estimated 60% of the market. Mr Rosse says that sales of Mike Hard Lemonade and Premix Margarita Cocktail increased by two orders of magnitude, so Hard Seltzer’s growth will not hinder sales of the remaining Mark Anthony portfolio. Despite all new entrants, White Claw sales continued to grow by 300% in 2020 compared to the previous year.

“For the past 21 years, we have focused on the concept of people seeking more flavorful products,” says Rosse on White Claw’s innovation priorities. The company recently launched a second variety pack featuring tangerine, watermelon and mango flavored alcohol seltzers.

According to LEK Managing Director Rob Wilson Consulting, you can see why the $ 1 billion Hardselzer category is so attractive to big beers, but white claw and Truly haven’t settled the habit I think. “I think sledges will be tough for other brands,” he adds.

Some new entrants are trying to break through. Maha, created by AB InBev and the craft brand Golden Road Brewing, says it is the first hard Seltzer made of organic ingredients only. Molson Coors brand Reinenkugel’s recently debuted beer is labeled “Selzer Splash”. Ficks Beverage Co. Hard Seltzer does not add any sugar. CEO Ron Alvarado states that the brand was built on a competitive claim that it has fewer ingredients than most rivals.

8.4 oz cans are blended with barefoot wine, Seltzer water and natural flavors. Provided by: Barefoot Wine

Hard Seltzer is a wine and spirits maker who is taking part in actions to protect its share, in order to appeal to drinkers who may generally enjoy vodka soda and wine splits. In the process, IWSR estimates that they have added an additional 7 million cases across the US Seltzer market.

E. & J. Gallo Winery jumped into the Seltzer craze in March with the announcement of four barefoot flavor combinations, including pineapple and passion fruit, strawberry and guava. “At Barefoot, we’re always looking at what consumers want and where the Barefoot brand fits in,” says Annabel, VP of Marketing. “We believe the wine foundation is unique in this category.”

Other Fortune essential articles:

-Lockdown Diary: Situation in 17 Cities during Coronavirus Pandemic

—How my job as a yoga studio owner changed during the pandemic

-Does Coronavirus finally get Americans to adopt bidets?

-Listen to Leadership Next, examine the evolving role of the CEO on a Fortune podcast

-Italian winemakers tackle coronavirus blockade

—Screening: Will San Francisco be saved?

Follow Fortune on Flipboard for the latest news and analytics updates.

. [TagsToTranslate] beer