[‘Big Dog’ and the ‘omnipotent sheikh’ – how Qatar saved Barclays]

February 28, 2020

By Kirstin Ridley and Lawrence White

LONDON (Reuters) – When Roger Jenkins was questioned to support Barclays stay clear of a condition bailout at the height of the money crisis in 2008, he was expecting a bonus not a prosecution for his efforts.

Additional than a 10 years afterwards, Jenkins and former Barclays colleagues Richard Boath and Tom Kalaris, were unanimously acquitted by a jury on Friday in a circumstance that discovered how the British banking large secured a 4 billion pound ($5.2 billion) financial commitment from Qatar.

With its survival at risk, Barclays was relying on Jenkins’ persuasiveness and private marriage with Qatar’s then prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabr al-Thani.

But the tiny emirate, which has punched over its excess weight for decades just after the discovery of oil and gasoline, was playing hardball. Barclays’ response was to go after a offer which Jenkins conceded through his demo was optically “close to the line”.

The 4 thirty day period demo at London’s Old Bailey criminal court docket shone a mild on the punishing world-trotting schedules, conferences in luxury accommodations and typically surreal negotiations which pulled Barclays back again from the brink.

Jenkins, recognised as “Big Dog” to colleagues, sat in the witness box for weeks, shedding some gentle on how just one of the world’s most significant banking institutions pulled out the stops to court a person referred to during proceedings as “the omnipotent sheikh”.

Challenging NEGOTIATOR

The Gulf point out had a name as a challenging negotiator and in June 2008, Qatar Keeping, section of the $300 billion Qatar Financial commitment Authority (QIA) sovereign prosperity fund, demanded a lot more than two times the service fees Barclays had promised other investors.

The Qatari expense was critical. It served pave the way for other financial backers, such as Sheikh Mansour of Abu Dhabi, Singapore’s condition investor Temasek and Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, making it possible for Barclays to raise around 11 billion kilos that 12 months throughout two money raisings.

But the bargains struck by the lender — an excess 322 million kilos compensated to Qatar underneath two Advisory Services Agreements (ASAs) — landed the previous bankers in court docket with fraud expenses.

Prosecutors had alleged the side bargains had been shams, developed only to shell out Qatar more service fees.

Jenkins, Boath and Kalaris taken care of they were being meant as legitimate, business agreements and had been accepted by directors and attorneys as mechanisms to secure lucrative advisory and banking small business created by Qatar.

Sheikh Hamad and Qatar, still a primary trader in Barclays and Britain right after a 35-billion-pound acquisition spree of trophy assets, ended up not accused of wrongdoing.

A statement released on behalf of Sheikh Hamad said the ASAs proposed by Barclays experienced been legitimate.

“Out of respect for the due processes of English law, Sheikh Hamad and the other Qatari get-togethers did not request to intervene all through the program of the demo to correct people errors of actuality and deceptive interpretations that appeared to be given forex in some quarters,” Friday’s assertion explained.

BRIDGING THE GULF

In the Gulf, personalized associations and trust are paramount and banking institutions pay out millions to these who can gain and maintain it.

Jenkins experienced cast a partnership with billionaire Sheikh Hamad, who caused a stir in early 2008 when he advised earth leaders in Davos that he preferred to pump $15 billion into banking companies.

The pair had been initial released in 2007 by means of a close friend of Jenkins’ former spouse Diana though on holiday on the Italian island of Sardinia, he instructed the court docket.

Bonding in excess of meal and discussions about supermarket investments on the sheikh’s yacht, Jenkins and his wife were being later invited to Sheikh Hamad’s French home in Cannes.

As the romance blossomed, Jenkins flew to Doha and served set up meetings with Barclays administrators and the sheikh and his officials at luxury London motels as effectively as at Jenkins’ mansion in London’s Mayfair district, in Doha and New York.

With no such introductions, points ended up bleak.

Bob Diamond, the charismatic American government who would turn into Barclays main government in 2010, was left sitting in a lobby in Abu Dhabi “for times on end” when he first experimented with to forge a partnership with UAE sheikhs, the court docket was advised.

Diamond was not accused of any wrongdoing. His spokesman was not quickly offered for comment.

Activity OF BLUFF

With Barclays less than strain in roiling markets, Jenkins realized he had a poor negotiating hand in June 2008.

In a society in which meetings had been unscheduled, could be at any time in a two-day period and might be over in 15 minutes, he was asked to wait right away for a conference with Sheikh Hamad. But he did not want to betray weakness.

His tactic, he told the jury, was to fly to Dubai, fabricating a conference there to give the effect he was in significant demand from customers in the Center East, prior to returning to Doha.

“I did not want to sit in Doha and wait for His Excellency for 48 hrs … That would be a signal of weakness in the negotiation,” he mentioned all through cross-examination.

Four months later on, Barclays extended the ASA with Qatar for an additional 280 million kilos as the Gulf condition all over again invested in the British financial institution along with Abu Dhabi investors.

