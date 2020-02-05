Big fire destroys 2 businesses in Chowchilla

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) – Fire investigators are working to determine what started the fire that destroyed two Chowchilla businesses.

Crews responded to the fire just after 3:00 a.m. at the Chowchilla automotive supply store on Robertson Boulevard in First Street.

The fire started in the form of thick smoke from the building, and within minutes huge flames began to shoot out of the roof.

The fire burned for several hours and loud explosions could be heard from aerosol containers bursting with heat.

“This is a historic chowchilla auto parts building, so you only have a very busy ag car,” said Battalion Chief Fred Gaumnitz.

“The whole family is a big part of Chowchilla, the building, it’s been there for years, it must have been heart broken,” said Jed Barnes, whose family owns the business.

The fire was said to have started at the rear of the building.

Gaumnitz estimates that the fire caused more than $ 1 million in damage.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters closed Robertson Boulevard for hours while they worked to contain the flames and make sure the fire was out.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.