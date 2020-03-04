big-fireplace-chars-outdated-cos-athletics-complex-in-hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) — Kings County fireplace crews spent the night time putting out a huge framework fireplace in Hanford.

It took place just in advance of 8: 30 p.m. at Glendale Avenue around Highway 198.

The creating made use of to be a sports activities sophisticated for the Faculty of the Sequoias.

Firefighters arrived to uncover smoke and flames coming from the roof, so they had h2o shooting the blaze from outdoors of the building.

Fire crews are investigating what brought on the fireplace, but say there had been experiences of homeless individuals in the space.

“It really is an deserted structure, it really is been boarded up. We have had a good deal of homeless and vagrants in the space,” stated Hanford Hearth Battalion Main Isaac Buller.

No 1 was inside, and no a person was hurt.