Big Fizzle: MoviePass passes

And so everything ends in disappointment, like the umpteenth rate of a Stallone or Schwarzenegger franchise.

For MoviePass and its parent company, the filing of Chapter 7 earlier this week means that what was promised is disrupting an industry that has existed for more than a century – of course the film business – has been disrupted itself and the service has been running ever since was closed in September. The deposit will sell the companies and distribute the funds to the creditors.

These creditors include a list of more than 12,000 subscribers, and as it turns out, each of them can get a liquidation of around $ 100 – if paid at all. The final closure occurs after at least some subscribers have complained that their cards are still being charged, even if the MoviePass service is no longer available.

It turned out that the subscription business for cinema tickets has relatively low entry barriers. MoviePass was launched in 2011 and was famous for its $ 10 monthly subscription service, which allowed unlimited movie theater visits, and movie chains (like AMC) began offering their own subscriptions (or offering counter-offers).

It’s never a good idea to lower prices and then lose subscriber money. MoviePass did this when the price of the service was lowered from $ 50 to the famous $ 10. Net losses doubled in 2018 to approximately $ 329 million on sales of $ 232 million. Finally, other tactics came and went. Uber-like surge pricing failed. A new attempt to raise capital failed. Even the service itself failed because technical problems forced a blackout last year. Then there was the fraud problem where customer information such as credit card information was left open.

Whatever could go wrong, it did. And now subscribers are waiting for the final checks to arrive (maybe).

As they say in business … fade to black.

sizzle

Contactless payment: Mastercard reports that 30 percent of all transactions with a card presence are carried out with a tap to pay. And Visa says that every third transaction that has a card on the network has to be paid.

Cloud Computing: Microsoft’s results show that the management of applications and services via the technology giant’s data centers is experiencing a major boom, especially among corporate users. Azure sales in the second quarter of the fiscal year increased by 62 percent.

ePayments: PayPal says the company added 9.3 million users in the fourth quarter, for a total of 305 million active users. Management also found that active user engagement increased 10 percent to 40.6 transactions per active account in the quarter.

hiss

Bitcoin: Bitcoin criminal activity is at an all-time high – drug sales via the Dark Web increased 60 percent and, from January to March last year, totaled more than $ 600 million.

Other Big Tech Issues: The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and U.S. Attorney General may share information about the ongoing investigation into Google’s alleged cartel violations. Elsewhere, the European Union (EU) wants to create an internal data market that questions the dominance of private companies like Amazon and Google.

IPO ratings: they could come to Earth, at least as far as tech unicorns are concerned. Casper Sleep’s filings with the SEC offer a price range that the company estimates – in the middle – at around $ 700 million. This is a far cry from the $ 1.1 billion valuation that implies a recent round of funding.

