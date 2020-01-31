BIG GAME FEVER: Consumers spend a lot of money on Super Bowl weekend

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – Lots of people plan Super Bowl parties and what foods they need to prepare, along with some big ticket purchases.

Some companies call it “Big Game Fever”, where consumers want to spend a lot of money on deals to get the best Super Bowl experience.

Best Buy is currently offering a wide range of TV and audio system deals a month before the Super Bowl weekend.

The National Retail Association reports that almost 200 million people could use the faceoff. 20 percent of these people will spend money on new TVs or furniture.

“Customers come in and you ask,” Oh, what are you upgrading for? “They say,” Oh, I need it for the Super Bowl, “says Brittany Searle, Assistant Store Manager.” There was a phenomenon where people only bought TVs for the Super Bowl and it’s kind of an absence that people endure this season because of the great deals. “

Searle also says that if you chose to cut the cable, you can still watch the game through streaming apps and devices.

Best Buy also says this year will be a premiere for 4k shows in the Super Bowl.

The National Retail Association estimates that consumers will spend around $ 17 billion on the Super Bowl.