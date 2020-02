Big game military honored FOX2548 & WIProud

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 / 11:00 PM CST / Updated: February 2, 2020 / 11:00 PM CST

THIS SUPER BOWL WEEKEND IS THE NFL

MAKE SURE OUR SERVICE MEMBERS WILL NOT BE FORGOTTEN.

DIFFERENT MILITARY FAMILIES

TALK SOCCER TODAY & ENJOY SOME DISTANCE.

LIKE KALYN MCMACKIN’S REPORTS, IT IS A

SIMPLE MEASURE TO TAKE A LONG WAY … A FEW QUESTIONS, SOME AUTOGRAPHIES AND ONE

PICTURE EVERYTHING TO THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE.

WITH THE HELP OF THE USAA – THANKS

YOU MEAN THE WORLD.

A SPECIAL AFTERNOON FOR ACTIVE AND

Former military personnel like dozens had the chance to play football and live with him

CLEVELAND BROWNS RECEIVER JARVIS LANDRY.

“IT IS SUCH AN HONOR TO BE RECOGNIZED AND TO SHOW PEOPLE THAT YOU ARE YOUR APPRECIATION FOR THE SERVICE AND INJURY WE MAKE MILITARY AND THAT YOU ARE GREAT FOR US TOO. IT IS A BIG THING WE CAN PARTICIPATE IN THIS EVENT. “

“YOU KNOW I KNOW A LOT OF OURS

DAILY LIFE WOULD NOT HAPPEN IF YOU DON’T MAKE THE VICTIMES YOU MAKE

EVERY DAY AND EVERY DAY AND I JUST DO MY PART AND THANK YOU. “

THE LITTLE GESTURE CONTINUES …

Especially for Navy veteran Paul Maffet, who met Landry in 2014 when he was a MIAMI DOLPHIN.

“IT’S BEAUTIFUL TO COOL THIS

Boys take the time to come out and settle down with the troops and fathers

And express yourself in a different way than you would meet her

THE STREET. YOU HAVE NO TIME TO ASK YOUR QUESTIONS, YOU ARE NOT REALLY RECEIVING IT

PERSONALLY WITH YOU. In a setting like this, you are ready A

A LITTLE BIT MORE.”

FOR LANDRY .. MEETING SERVICE MEN

AND WOMEN ARE A HUMBLE MEMORY.

“NATIONAL ANTHEM, THE FLAG

THIS IS ABOUT THE WHOLE AREA AND THE FLYOVER. THIS IS THE PART OF THE GAME WHERE

EVERYTHING WASHES IN AND WE ARE HERE AND THIS LAST BREATH BEFORE YOU GO OUT

THERE IS AND PLAYS AND IT IS A MOMENT THAT REALLY SYMBOLIC FOR THE GAME AND OURS

COUNTRY.”

AND A WELCOME RESPITE FOR THIS IN

UNIFORM.

“A CHANCE FOR US TO REMEMBER

WHAT IT IS TO BE HOME, WATCH A GAME, FORGET THE WAY YOU’RE DOING

REAL TIME. Take a break and discharge yourself and it’s fantastic. EVERYONE LOVES AMERICANS

SOCCER.”