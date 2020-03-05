big-guns-stand-their-ground

Altior, Chacun Pour Soi and Defi Du Seuil continue to be on track for an interesting conflict on the Cheltenham Competitiveness on Wednesday, just after the trio showcased amongst 11 horses verified for the Betway Queen Mom Champion Chase.

The Nicky Henderson-educated Altior is bidding to establish into entirely the 2nd 3-time winner of the two-mile showpiece, soon after Badsworth Boy racked up a hat-trick in the 1980s.

Yet, no matter of possessing endured only 1 defeat in 21 begins more than jumps, the 10-yr-old is unlikely to have concerns all his private fashion on his return to the Cotswolds, with two formidable rivals using him on.

Defi Du Seuil has been the star of the division in Britain to date this time period of time, thriving each individual of his three begins for mentor Philip Hobbs and proprietor JP McManus, alongside one another with the Tingle Creek at Sandown and the Clarence House at Ascot.

The evenly-raced Chacun Pour Soi conquer Defi Du Seuil on the Punchestown Competitiveness – and while he experienced a shock defeat on his return to motion at Leopardstown at Xmas, he bounced again to effective techniques on the Dublin Racing Competitors.

The 8-calendar year-old is out to provide Willie Mullins jointly with his to start with Winner Chase accomplishment.

The Cullentra handler has additionally verified Min, nonetheless he’s additional extra likely to run in the Ryanair Chase the future afternoon, as is Henry de Bromhead’s A Moreover Tard, who was much too sturdy for Chacun Pour Soi above the festive interval.

Paul Nicholls is ready to saddle closing 12 months’s runner-up Politologue and Dynamite Pounds, whereas final 12 months’s third Sceau Royal is inside the combine for Alan King.

Bun Doran (Tom George), Hell’s Kitchen area (Harry Fry) and the admirable mare Lady Buttons (Phil Kirby) are the reverse hopefuls.