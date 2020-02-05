Big Hit and Pledis announce the launch of the SEVENTEEN Weverse fan community

SEVENTEEN is the new artist to join Weverse!

Weverse is a global fan community platform launched by beNX, an entertainment platform company that is a subsidiary of Big Hit Entertainment. BTS, TXT and GFRIEND have previously launched communities on the app.

Big Hit Entertainment held an information meeting on February 5. At the event, co-CEO Lenzo Yoon said the company will collaborate with more Korean and foreign artists who are not part of the Big Hit Labels.

He said: “For the first case, the Pledis Entertainment SEVENTEEN group will join Weverse.”

Pledis Entertainment confirmed this with the following statement:

Hello,

It’s Pledis Entertainment.

We would like to make an announcement regarding the opening of the SEVENTEEN Weverse service.

The global SEVENTEEN “SEVENTEEN Weverse” fan community is expected to open in early 2020.

You will be able to communicate closely with SEVENTEEN and discover a variety of content via “SEVENTEEN Weverse”.

We will make other announcements regarding the opening date and other details.

We send our gratitude to CARAT and appreciate your continued love and support for SEVENTEEN.

Thank you.

Earlier in January, it was reported that Big Hit Entertainment was in the process of acquiring Pledis Entertainment, to which Big Hit responded at the time: “Nothing has been decided yet.”

