Big Hit announces exciting content related to BTS, a TXT world tour, etc.

On February 4, Big Hit Entertainment held a corporate briefing and announced its plans for 2020.

Co-CEO Lenzo Yoon discussed the “winning formula” of Big Hit, saying that fans are at the heart of it. He explained that fans are at the center of the music industry and are the core value of Big Hit’s business. So Big Hit’s plans for 2020 will focus on innovating the fan experience by delivering more enjoyable experiences, reducing the downsides, and presenting the best content.

Specifically, the company will expand the “play zone” that was available in Korean concert halls to world tour halls, and a “tour village” will be installed in the cities where the tour stops. Big Hit revealed that it would be possible for fans to stay in BTS-themed hotels, visit pop-up stores and exhibitions, buy limited edition drinks from F&B stores, and link the concert to local organized trips.

To reduce the discomfort felt by fans abroad, Big Hit will establish delivery systems in the United States and Japan so that goods can be sold in these countries in the same way as they are sold in Korea. In addition, they will collaborate with the STUFISH scenography team, who previously worked with Beyoncé, Jay-Z and U2, to provide fans with a great experience on the BTS world tour.

Lenzo Yoon shared: “Based on our different attempts and experiences and success stories, we will take a modular approach to our business model to go beyond Big Hit labels and collaborate with even more artists in Korea and abroad. As a first example of this, the SEVENTEEN group of Pledis Entertainment joins WeVerse. “

Co-CEO Bang Shi Hyuk revealed Big Hit’s various expansion plans. First, he announced the launch of a drama on the theme of BTS, “graphic lyrics” and new character elements. A Korean learning program called “Learn Korean with BTS”, which incorporates BTS content, will also be launched in March. Superb, a music game company acquired by Big Hit last year, has a game using BTS characters in the works.

At the meeting, plans were also announced for TXT’s first world tour and the launch of new bands.

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?