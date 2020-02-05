Big Hit Entertainment revenue nearly doubled in 2019

Big Hit Entertainment continues to thrive!

At Big Hit Entertainment’s corporate briefing on February 4, Big Hit Entertainment co-CEO Bang Shi Hyuk spoke about the company’s future plans and the current state of their operations.

Following the acquisition of Source Music by Big Hit Entertainment and the launch of BELIFT, the company deepened its fields of activity by separately incorporating each business unit and was able to become a multi-company enterprise. Thanks to diversification, their activities in the fields of music, concerts, video content, intellectual property and platforms contributed equally to their revenues.

Big Hit Entertainment recorded around 587.9 billion won (around $ 495.3 million) in consolidated revenue as of 2019, nearly double the revenue of last year. The company also posted 97.5 billion won (about $ 82.1 million) in operating profit. These data are based on K-IFRS consolidation criteria and show a provisional performance before external audit.

In 2018, the K-IFRS performance (from the financial statement before the external audit) recorded was 301.4 billion won (approximately $ 253.9 million) in revenues with an operating profit of 79.8 billion won (approximately $ 67.2 million). These figures are different from what was announced last year because they apply the consolidation standards of K-IFRS. The above performance may change depending on the results of the external audit.

