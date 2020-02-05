Big Hit Labels shares debut plans for 3 new groups

Big Hit Entertainment has revealed the plans of several new bands!

On February 4, Big Hit Entertainment held a corporate briefing to discuss the company’s future plans.

During the briefing, Vice President Shin Young Jae announced that Big Hit Entertainment plans to launch a new group of boys in 2022.

In addition, Source Music CEO So Sung Jin said the girls group from Plus Global Audition, a collaborative project with Big Hit CEO Min Hee Jin, has been formed and will debut. in 2021.

So Sung Jin also mentioned GFRIEND, who recently returned, and the agency that is growing up to be the “No.” 1 label for girl groups ”thanks to the synergy with Big Hit Entertainment after its acquisition last year.

Vice President Choi Yoon Hyuk of BELIFT, a joint venture between Big Hit Entertainment and CJ ENM, revealed the company’s goal of making K-pop mainstream and its vision of transplanting the K- training system pop into the world market. He also announced the company’s plan to launch a multinational group of boys in 2020 as the first BELIFT project towards their goals.

Stay tuned for updates on the three new bands!

