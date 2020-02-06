Big Horns Wille Pelissier missed the opportunity with Cowboys | not pass on National Sports

Opportunity, a childhood dream, nearby scholarships, a change of scenery, and a handful of sincere phone calls went through Will Pelissier’s mind as he sat with his family in the weeks before Wednesday morning.

The Big Horn Senior has accomplished almost everything he could have wanted in his high school football career. All he had to do was find out what came next.

The only college football team in his home state – the same one he’d dreamed of as an adult – had a walk-in space available for him. The University of Montana and the State of Montana as well as some NAIA programs also made their places available. In the end, the dream won. On Wednesday, Pelissier announced that he would continue his academic career at the University of Wyoming and be a preferred companion in the football program.

“I just thought it was an opportunity that not everyone gets and that I have to take,” Pelissier said. “Few children get this chance every year, so I have to take this opportunity.”

UW assistant coach Shannon Moore started contacting Pelissier last summer. Moore spends his time with head coach Craig Bohl’s staff as a fullback and tight-end coach, and as a co-special team coordinator. He invited the senior to Laramie for a few games and they raised the possibility that the Ram could become a cowboy.

Wyoming trainers want the fast, dynamic playmaker as a broad recipient. Pelissier said he believed his size (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) and speed (he ran a 6.76 in the 55-meter dash at Gillette Invitational last month) in his favor at the next level work. He is also supported by his playful skills. Last season, he had an average of 198 general-purpose yards with 34 classification-leading touchdowns. He led a productive big horn offensive on the ground (136.5 yards per game, 25 TDs) and added 441 yards with 7 touchdowns in the air.

Big Horn drove a combined 41: 3 in his four years, won three state championships with two different head coaches, and ended his career with a 22-game winning streak. He owed Big Horn’s head coach Kirk McLaughlin and former Rams coach Michael McGuire (now offensive coordinator at Dickinson State) for helping him grow both as a person and as a player.

“You really taught me a lot about hard work,” said Pelissier. “To do something special, you have to invest in the work. In the past few years our team has done that and it obviously paid off.”

He felt lucky to have been part of the Big Horn football program and all of its achievements, although there is one game that still concerns him.

“I wish we could have won the 2017 State Championship,” he said. “But not many people can say that they won three state football championships, so I’m pretty happy.”

Pelissier has decided not to play basketball this winter and to run on Big Horn’s indoor course team instead. In addition to his in-school workouts, he comes to the weight room in front of the school.

The current Super 25 selection said he was enjoying the day as best he could. After all, it’s an opportunity that he doesn’t take lightly.

“I wanted to put on the brown and gold,” he said. “I know they have a great coaching team down there and they will do everything they can to make me a better player and person.”

