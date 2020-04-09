Big jump for big lots as a discount inker $ 725 million real estate deal

Large batch actions (GREAT) – Get Report had a big increase on Thursday after the discount retailer signed a $ 725 million sales lease agreement for a quartet of distribution centers owned by the company.

Big Lots’ share price rose more than 29% to $ 20.38 a share on news from the deal with Oak Street Real Estate Capital.

After expenses and taxes, Big Lots plans to collect $ 550 million for the deal, which involves distribution centers in Columbus, Ohio, where the retailer is based, as well as in Durant, Okla., Montgomery, Ala. And Tremont, Penn.

Big Lots will use liquidity to repay its revolving credit line and increase liquidity as it looks forward to potential growth initiatives and shares repurchases “when market conditions normalize.”

The Chicago-based sales lease agreement with Oak Street is expected to close in the second fiscal quarter of Big Lots.

“The transactions will provide the company with significant additional liquidity to navigate the current uncertain environment,” said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots, in a press release.

However, a couple of groups of investors who sought to steal control of Big Lots’ board of directors while praising the deal, gave an overview of the retail giant’s management.

“If it weren’t for a proxy proxy threat, the investor group believes the board would have refused to fully conclude the sale lease transaction,” said Marcellum Advisors and Ancora Advisors in a joint statement.

The investor groups, which own 11.5% of Big Lots’ outstanding shares, claim that Big Lots, which has over 1,400 stores, could raise another $ 427 million by cashing in on its other real estate assets.

