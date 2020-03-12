Big League Soccer postpones season in reaction to coronavirus, experiences say

Mayor Jane Castor addresses coronavirus issues in advance of important functions in Tampa
Places to eat enhance foods basic safety tactics amid Coronavirus pandemic
Downtown Plant Metropolis gets fresh seem for spring
Farnell Middle Faculty closes for 48 several hours about coronavirus fears
Tampa Bay tourists respond to 30-working day travel ban on Europe
Street Rants: No proper on purple on Henderson
STORM Crew 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry extend of temperature continues
Evan Coronavirus Remedy Hernando Singh
Business office at 55 and more than local community in Pinellas Park ‘exposed’ to coronavirus
College of South Florida coronavirus: Face-to-face courses move on the internet starting up March 23
Coronavirus in Florida: Lawmakers annoyed with lack of details