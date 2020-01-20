Tennessee Titan’s offensive duel against Dennis Kelly made history in the AFC Championship game on Sunday. After remaining 6:39 in the second quarter, Kelly threw the full-back to her knees, found a vulnerability in Kansas City’s reporting, and caught a 1-yard pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the touchdown. He made his way into the history book: According to the CBS program and statistics from Ethan Cooperson, Kelly is the heaviest player to get a touchdown after the season at £ 321.

A small step for people, a huge leap for tall people.

For Tennessee, it was the second touchdown of the day. It helped give the titans a 17-7 lead over the chiefs.

The Titans are playing in the AFC championship against the Oakland Raiders for the first time since January 19, 2003.

#Titans Tackle Dennis Kelly is the only offensive lineman since 2000 with 2 TDs in one season.

He is the third player to weigh over 300 pounds during this period. The others are Ravens FB / DL Patrick Ricard and HOF DT Warren Sapp. @ Titans

– NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 19, 2020