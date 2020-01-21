Big new Seventh Doctor Story Dark Universe is here!

Today’s audio release is critical as the Seventh Doctor is reunited with an old friend and faces an old enemy in Doctor Who: Dark Universe!

For many, the launch of a new TV series was the most exciting event for Doctor Who fans this month. Especially on New Year’s Day when we were greeted with a brand new incarnation from Master.

But for me – and, I suspect, for many other fans of a certain era – today’s release is the most exciting event. Because today the brand new Seventh Doctor Story: Dark Universe is released.

What makes the dark universe so special? First, it was announced at the announcement in June last year that the Seventh Doctor would be reunited with his former companion Ace. It doesn’t sound that big on the surface, especially since Sylvester McCoy and Sophie Aldred have been playing the seventh doctor and ace on audio for a long time.

But this is the first time in the universe in twenty years that they have met. Ace has her own responsibilities now that she is the CEO of A Charitable Earth. (First mentioned in Sarah Jane Adventures story Doctor Death.) How will she react to seeing the doctor again for the first time in two decades? Finding this out is one of the reasons why we absolutely listened to this audio. But in a way, we’ve been waiting for this special story for years …

The way to the Doom Coalition

Looking back over four years ago. Especially in October 2015. After completing the successful Dark Eyes series, the Eighth Doctor is about to start a new epic journey in Doom Coalition. The series begins with a dangerous Time Lord criminal, the Elf (played by Mark Bonnar), who escapes Gallifrey before being arrested. The doctor feels personally responsible for getting him back – after all, he was the one who captured him in the first place …

How the doctor captured the elf remains largely a mystery. We got a quick look at the seventh doctor who saw the elf imprisoned, but nothing was said about what happened before that moment. Until now.

Given how this key event essentially launched the entire Doom Coalition, many wanted to find out more. Not only the audience, but also the producer David Richardson, who reveals how Dark Universe came to fruition.

I had planned for a long time that if I were ever able to achieve this, we would make a story with the seventh and eleventh doctor and begin the first scenes of the eighth doctoral series, Doom Coalition. When Emma Haigh and I appeared as joint producers of the Seventh Doctor Stories this year, I took the opportunity to ask the script editor Matt Fitton to commission a script.

“A central publication”

I am definitely glad that we are finally able to find out the events that led to the Doom Coalition. But Richardson also reveals that there is so much more to this story.

There is a lot in the Dark Universe – it not only returns to the history of the elf, but also shows what happens to Ace in her later life. And it contains Ollistra and Rasmus, two characters that are important to our ongoing Time War series, and it also contains other things … It is a crucial release for so many reasons.

But what makes Dark Universe a central publication? Is this story more than just a precursor to the Doom Coalition or even a seven-ace reunion? Does the Flashback scene from Doom Coalition give an indication of where this story should ultimately lead to? We are excited to find out.

Dark Universe is now available exclusively on the Big Finish website as a CD and download.

Are you looking forward to seeing Seven and Ace again? Or to find out how the Seventh Doctor captured the elf? Let us know in the comments below.