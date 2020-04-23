Big Night In: Doctor Who Time. Lords pass messages to frontline workers

To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to the web

Doctor Who, past and present, gathered together at The Big Night In to send a special message to national health professionals who risked their lives on the front lines in the fight against coronavirus.

David Tennant, Matt Smith, Jodie Whittaker and Peter Capaldi have united to pay tribute to doctors, nurses, care workers and more before the weekly Clap for Carers at 20 pm.

Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy and Paul McGan – who starred in the original Doctor Who series – also sent their support messages.

Each of them repeated poems and words throughout the film, saying, “We’re the best when we work together.

“Today we have all gathered for one important reason to praise, salute and sincerely give thanks thanks to real life, special doctors, nurses and all who work on the front in our health care, nursing homes and hospices …”

It wasn’t the only Doctor Who gift that night, no, because Catherine Tate and Tenant also entertained a science fiction series later in the sketch.

Current doctor, Jodie Whittaker, got involved (Photo: BBC)

Colin Baker also appeared with a special message (photo: BBC)

The Big Night In brought together comedians, musicians and actors to help raise money for charity.

The program was a joint effort of Children In Need and Comic Relief – who joined forces for the first time to help charities and projects in the UK during a coronavirus pandemic.

Peter Kay returned to sensational television after a two-year break with another reincarnation of the hit Tony Christie (Is This The Way To) Amarillo – and it was quite bloody epic.

Elsewhere, the courage of Dianne Buswell Strictly Come Dancing allowed her boyfriend Joe Sugg to cut his hair.

The Big Night In is available for streaming on BBC iPlayer.

