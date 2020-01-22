Big Tech, ratings at Davos Day One Focus

divide

The first day of Davos – the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland – included panels and commentary on business and trade, as was customary.

And during the opening event of a confab, which is home to great ideas, big names and perhaps a lack of controversy, seismic changes in industry and big tech came to the fore – as did valuations and IPOs.

During a presentation, as reported by Bloomberg, Nokia Oyj CEO Rajeev Suri said that there would be “massive productivity growth” from 2028 that could exceed 35 percent. These gains are seen geographically in the United States and then in China, India and the European Union. Productivity will increase following digitization and technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics and the Internet of Things.

There will be the emergence of “layout-less factories” that will be dominated by autonomous vehicles, and Nokia is preparing for 5G technology, which will strengthen connectivity. At a Nokia plant cited by Suri, productivity increased by 30 percent after automation.

The economy

Regardless, the Wall Street Journal reported that a number of CEOs in Davos were optimistic about the China-US trade pact, among other things, but perhaps less optimistic about economic growth.

As reported, a PwC CEO sentiment survey found that more than half of respondents – at 53 percent – expect global economic growth to slow this year, topping the 29 percent that predicted a slowdown last year 5 percent will do this in 2018.

Tech Too

Beyond the macro backdrop, technology was the focus of a panel discussion in which David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, documented WeWork’s failed launch last year.

“I’m not sure we misunderstood this,” said Solomon during the discussion, as reported by Yahoo Finance, while agreeing to the high ratings among tech companies known as unicorns. He said that unicorn interest rates have created a gap between public and private valuations in an environment where “money is basically free” and the values ​​attributed to companies “overestimate growth and undervalue future value” before this In the background, the Goldman Sachs CEO believed that rebalancing and a stronger focus on profitability are needed.

“I think we’ve had a little rebalancing that focuses more on the need to really think about a path to profitability than it did 18 months ago,” said Solomon.

On the same panel, William Ford, CEO of private equity firm General Atlantic, said investors were pursuing “growth at all costs.”

