Big Ten ADs quietly for the time being on a one-off transfer proposal National sport

The Big Ten Conference sees itself as the oldest league of university sports as a pioneer.

It has changed the landscape in recent years when it launched the Big Ten Network and pioneered the reorganization of large conferences.

However, the conference’s sporting directors believe that they will simply adapt to the time they are in when they discuss a proposal that, if approved, will be a revision of how and when athletes can change schools.

The proposal that the Big Ten sports directors submitted to the NCAA in October stipulates that sports students of all sports may once be placed in their five-year selection window without spending a year in their new school. Currently, soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, and men’s hockey are the only NCAA sports in which sports students are required to suspend a season after changing school for the first time, unless they receive a waiver. A player who decides to switch a second time would be suspended a year after the proposal.

The proposal would abolish the current exemption system, which has been called into question due to its lack of coherence and transparency.

Alvarez

UW sports director Barry Alvarez declined to comment on this story, as did five other Big Ten sports directors.

The NCAA has not taken up the Big Ten proposal in last year’s legislative cycle, and the NCAA Board of Directors has imposed a moratorium on transfer-related proposals for the fall cycle. The Big Ten proposal could become NCAA policy in 2021 at the earliest.

How long the proposal has been debated and how long it has been planned has not yet been confirmed, but the proposal was made public in a CBS Sports report by Dennis Dodd last week.

“We want to force the question,” Michigan sports director Warde Manuel told Dodd last fall. “Our opinion on the Big Ten – my opinion on Michigan – would be to vote for anyone who receives a one-time referral.”

Red Zone podcast: football signing day and basketball peaks and valleys

If the proposal were accepted by the NCAA, it would be another major upheaval for university sports at a time when the institution’s principles have been changing rapidly for a long time. It could actually create a free agency in the college ranks, something administrators and trainers have long been against. But the momentum for more player movement in college has increased.

In 2005, the graduate transfer policy allowed players who had earned their bachelor’s degree to change schools without suspending their remaining eligibility. UW used this system primarily to hire quarterback Russell Wilson for a season that resulted in a mooring at the Rose Bowl. Since 2018, players have been able to use the transfer portal to communicate their intentions to transfer and start the recruitment process while still enrolled in schools.

A common topic when discussing this topic is fairness. Big Ten sports directors want the NCAA transfer policies to be the same for all sports, not the current two-policy system. Around 65 percent of the requested transfer waiver is accepted, but for privacy reasons, the reasons for accepting one waiver and refusing another are not published.

The Badgers have seen both sides of the transfer coin this academic year.

The UW men’s basketball program fought a waiver this fall to take forward Micah Potter immediately after he moved from Ohio in spring 2019. Potter’s motion to waive was rejected after several appeals and he missed the first ten games of the season. In the meantime, the UW women’s hockey team has benefited greatly from the arrival and instant suitability of Daryl Watts, a striker who moved from Boston College after winning the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award as national player of the year two seasons ago. Watts leads the Badgers with 64 points (22 goals, 42 assists).

However, the UW men’s basketball coach, Greg Gard, believes that the proposal to implement the NCAA’s policy would have negative consequences.

“First, what will happen to graduation rates, because now you no longer have the year you have to sit to balance the credits that are not carried over when you go from school A to school B? So graduation I think interest rates are likely to go down with the impact. Because you will run out of eligibility before you reach graduation day and graduation. I think the second thing that is not good about it is it will make it even more so in the wild, the wild, so to speak Transforming the West as it is now. Where are you always concerned about whether someone is recruiting one of your boys directly from your own campus? “Gard said on his radio show this week.

“I understand that the Big Ten are trying to be progressive, so to speak, to have an edge over the game. Especially in our sport, I don’t know if that’s the end-all-all.”

,