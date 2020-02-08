Big Ten: Maryland, Illinois, Michigan State and three others who could win

Illinois is able to compete all the way in March for what would be his first Big Ten regular season title since 2005. That year the lllini had Dee Brown, Deron Williams, Luther Head – head-spinning athletics and skill. The current group doesn’t have that kind of flash, but hey, sandy is cool.

Whatever works.

“We are working to bring Illinois back to where Illinois belongs, as one of the best programs in the country,” says coach Brad Underwood. “Do I think we are at the top of the mountain? No, but we are climbing.”

The mountainside is a bit crowded, with no fewer than six teams having realistic shots to be the first to reach the top:

MARYLAND (9-3, 19-4)

What is good: The Terrapins have a leader of the highest level in the point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. and a dynamic double-double man in Jalen Smith. They have scrap yard dogs on the wing that will defend all night. This is not the most talented team from Mark Turgeon, but it is a close-knit group that is hungry for the first Big Ten title from the school.

What not: For some reason, the ball does not go into the basket. Imagine how good the Terps would be if they were not at the bottom of the league games rankings.

What’s left: Tuesday vs. Nebraska, 2/15 on Michigan State, 2/18 vs. Northwestern, 2/23 on Ohio State, 2/26 on Minnesota, 2/29 vs. Michigan State, 3/3 on Rutgers, 3/8 vs Michigan.

ILLINOIS (8-4, 16-7)

What is good: If all else fails, this team can rely on defense, rebound and, when playing at home, a fully rejuvenated State Farm Center audience. Having multiple ball handlers – Ayo Dosunmu, Trent Frazier and Andres Feliz – offers coach Brad Underwood many options. The Illini have been road fighters under the leadership of Dosunmu.

What not: The Illini are less than 30 percent of the three-point line in competition, a striking weakness. Seven-footer Kofi Cockburn must get the ball more.

What’s left: Tuesday vs. Michigan State, 2/15 on Rutgers, 2/18 on Penn State, 2/24 vs. Nebraska, 2/27 on Northwestern, 3/1 vs.Indiana, 3/5 on Ohio State, 3/8 vs Iowa.

MICHIGAN STATE (8-4, 16-7)

What is good: The Spartans lead the competition in both field goal percentage and field goal percentage defense. Oh, and back again, because that’s what Tom Izzo teams are placed on this earth to do. Add an elite point guard, Cassius Winston, and how are they not in the first place?

What not: Too often the absence of a clear second banana occurs for Winston. Josh Langford – with an injury throughout the season – would have been a huge help.

What’s left: Saturday in Michigan, Tuesday in Illinois, 2/15 vs. Maryland, 2/20 in Nebraska, 2/25 vs. Iowa, 2/29 in Maryland, 3/3 in Penn State, 3/8 vs.. Ohio State.

PENN STATE (7-4, 17-5)

What is good: Football coach James Franklin must be jealous of the ability of Pat Chambers to let his players dominate the turnover game. The Nittany Lions are the best in the competition in sales margin, which means – try to stay here with the glare of our X – looks more at the basket than the other man.

What not: It is a bad rebound team that has a way to compensate for all those steals at the defensive end. Senior big man Mike Watkins is insanely inconsistent.

What’s left: Saturday vs. Minnesota, Tuesday at Purdue, 2/15 vs. Northwest, 2/18 vs. Illinois, 2/23 to Indiana, 2/26 vs. Rutgers, 2/29 on Iowa, 3/3 vs. Michigan State, 3/7 in the northwest.

IOWA (7-5, 16-7)

What is good: The Hawkeyes not only have the top player in the competition – that would be 20-and-10-machine Luka Garza – but also the most formidable one-two-punch in Garza and underrated slasher Joe Wieskamp. The highest scoring team in the competition can put together a backbreaking run at any time.

What not: Defense is a rumor under Fran McCaffery. See: Purdues 61-point first half Wednesday in an outbreak of 104-68 which made the Hawkeyes look like pretenders.

What’s left: Saturday vs. Nebraska, Thursday in Indiana, 2/16 on Minnesota, 2/20 vs. Ohio State, 2/25 on Michigan State, 2/29 vs. Penn State, 3/3 vs. Purdue, 3/8 in Illinois.

RUTGERS (7-5, 16-7)

What is good: The Scarlet Knights have many guys who can score – Ron Harper Jr., son of the former Bull, who is the most explosive of them – although no one scores more than 11 points on average in league games. Rutgers Athletic Center, widely known as the RAC, continues to make victims.

What not: Well, there’s no go-to guy thing at all. And away from the RAC? Yikes. The knights are 1-7 in road and neutral field games.

What’s left: Sunday vs. Northwest, Wednesday in Ohio State, 2/15 vs. Illinois, 2/19 vs. Michigan, 2/23 in Wisconsin, 2/26 in PennState, 3/3 vs.. Maryland, 3/7 in Purdue.