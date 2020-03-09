% MINIFYHTML43d2f905fc0f51916d367267a53d4ad011%

The Tesla Model Y is set to be a cross version of the popular Tesla Model 3.

The dimensions of the Tesla Model Y were recently filtered for the first time, as part of a leak of important specifications.

If all goes as planned, Model Y shipments will begin later this year.

2020 is poised to be an incredibly busy year for Tesla. This, of course, should not come as a big surprise as the company seems to become more ambitious with each passing year. While the company’s initial master plan, as defined by Elon Musk, ended with a massive EV market that we now know as the Model 3, the roadmap of the company’s products today is impressive.

In addition to the current production of Model 3, Model S and Model X, Tesla is in the near future preparing to introduce Model Y, a next-generation version of Roadster, Tesla Semi and, last but not least, even Cybertruck However, the first new 2020 Tesla vehicle will be the Model Y, a vehicle that is essentially a cross-version of the popular Model 3.

While production of the Model Y was not scheduled to begin by the end of 2020, Tesla at the end of 2019 indicated that things were moving ahead of schedule and that the Model Y would go into production sometime in 2020.

That being said, we have not only begun to see more Model Y outdoor views, but we have also begun to gather more detailed information about some of the vehicle’s technical specifications.

Correspondingly, a recent Tesmanian courtesy has provided us with detailed specifications for the Model Y dimensions that can be viewed below:

Total length: 187 inches or 4,750 mm

* Overall width including mirrors: 83.8 in or 2,129 mm

* Overall width including folded mirrors: 77.9 in or 1,978 mm

* Total width excluding mirrors: 75.6 in or 1,921 mm

Total height – coil: 64 in or 1,624 mm

Empty Weight * Long range battery, dual engine: 4,416 lbs or 2,003 kg

GVWR ** Long range battery, dual engine: 5,302 lbs or 2,405 kg

Gross weight distribution: dual engine: 46% front and 54% rear

Gross axle weight rating: 20 përpar front wheels: 3,005 lbs or 1,363 kg

Gross axle weight rating: Rear wheels 20 :: 3,307 lbs or 1500 kg

* Empty weight = vehicle weight with accurate fluid levels, no occupants and no load

As a comparison point, the Y model will be approximately 3 inches wider than the Model 3, approximately 3 inches taller and nearly 7 inches tall. Basically, the Model Y will be bigger than a Model 3, but still significantly smaller than the Model X.

In a related note, a Model Y was seen traveling on a California highway near a Model 3 a few months ago. The video does a good job of representing the relative size differences between the two vehicles. As the video below clearly shows, the Model Y is much taller than its counterpart:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUHpJVD_e-s [/ embed]

And as a quick summary, the Model Y will have a range of 315 miles in a single payload, a top speed of 155 MPH if you get the Performance model, and a 0-60 MPH time of 4.8 seconds.

And one more video in case:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5mE1WAS8xE [/ embed]

