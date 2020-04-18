Big Thief is sharing an album of unreleased demos to support its road lineup

Big Thief has shared a new five-album album of unreleased demos to support its road lineup.

‘Demos Vol. 1 – Tapang Canyon, CA – February 2018 “consists of recordings from two 2019 albums,” UFOF “and” Two Hands “.

The new record features three completely unheard-of songs, as well as two full-length reworkings of vocalist Adriana Lenker’s songs on her 2018 debut solo album, “abysskiss.”

Announcing the album, which you can purchase at Bandcamp below, the band said, “We spent February 2018 in a cabin in Tapang Canyon, California, recording 34 demonstrations that were created to become UFOF and Two Hands, and we” bring again a handful of light to share with everyone.

Demos Vol. 1 – Tapang Canyon, CA – February 2018 from The Great Thief

“We have chosen 5 of our favorites – none of them appear in any record of The Great Thief, and a couple of them in various forms in the abyss of Adriana.

“100% of the proceeds from this release will go to our loyal crew, whose revenue has been affected by disruptions to our tour schedule. They are the lifeblood of the Big Thief show, and we care so much about each one of them.”

Back in February in London, the “big thief” played in London. Watching the show at Hammersmith Apollo, NME wrote: “Big Thief play more to each other than directly in front of the audience. Guitarist Buck Mek confronts Lanker and surprisingly converts with the guitar game. Fans are invited to voyeur their jam sessions.

“The non-standard set design focuses on musicians whose presence on stage is hypnotic.”

The group adheres to The National, Deftones, and more, starting initiatives to help its faulty road crews through the coronavirus pandemic.