Big things are still going on in the coronavirus era

On Tuesday, the personal finance platform SoFi announced the acquisition of Galileo, a payment software company that supports Robinhood, Revolut, Chime and others, for about $ 1.2 billion. This allows you to take advantage of some of the competitors who use Galileo. .

This is an interesting example of a big deal in the coronavirus era where many others have died. The talks began before the coronavirus, and eventually shifted to zooming when lockdown began.

The great thing about this deal is the speedy closing of Accel. This made the first investment in Galileo only six months ago. The general termination of Accel takes about 6-7 years.

Accel prioritizes profitable bootstrap companies, with sales of $ 77 million in mid-October when Galileo wasn’t looking for investors. According to Accel partner John Locke, venture capital firms are only interested when portfolio companies and Challenger Bank Monzo, a UK-based challenger, started building on Galileo as part of last year’s U.S. expansion. I was inspired. Galileo did not have any suggestions for venture capitalists. For selling to customers. However, they did not stop Accel or Galileo. It reports four times the revenue of Accel.

The exit seems to be quick because not all the transactions were done in cash. Axel owns SoFi shares. The majority of the acquisition, $ 875 million, was in the form of SoFi shares. An additional $ 75 million will be paid on the green screen and the rest will be financed by $ 250 million in debt. Accel says working with SoFi is “excited.”

so… Even after a coronavirus vaccine is found, washing hands may be better.

At least, that’s one PE company betting $ 980 million. EQT Partners predicts that coronaviruses will fundamentally infect bacteria in all of us and boost the use of disinfectants, and have hand-washed the hand disinfectant and disinfection unit of the French industrial group Air Liquid. We are talking about buying at 900. One million dollars [$ 980 million]. Indeed, EQT did not address the impulsive panic where consumers are storing supplies. Previously, Air Liquide wanted a one billion euro price tag. read more.

So much happened Within the last 24 hours: Jack Dorsey has pledged more than a quarter of property in the fight against the coronavirus … WeWork has sued SoftBank for defaulting on a $ 3 billion stock buyback agreement. .. is telling people to invest in big tech rivals … and in response to yesterday’s question about Airbnb, new investors get a warrant that values ​​the company for $ 18 billion.

