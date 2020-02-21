[Big trade dissimilarities continue being ahead of Trump’s India vacation: U.S. formal]



FILE Photograph: A person holds the flags of India and the U.S. although folks acquire aspect in the 35th India Working day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Picture

February 21, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to India is not predicted to outcome in an announcement of a deal to restore India’s U.S. trade tastes mainly because the worries that led to their suspension have not been resolved, a senior Trump administration formal said on Friday.

Trade talks amongst the world’s two most significant democracies will continue on, but new Indian tariff proposals have designed them far more challenging, the official instructed a meeting phone in advance of Trump’s Feb. 24-25 visit.

“We do want to make sure that we get this stability right. We want to address a great deal of issues and we’re not fairly there still,” the formal said, adding that Trump will probable examine these issues with Indian Primary Minister Narendra Modi.

(Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)