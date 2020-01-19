Big waves and warm temperatures forecast as cyclone moves east of New Zealand

Cyclone Tino’s path through the Pacific is expected to send large swells and tear apart New Zealand from today – and there is concern that weak swimmers may be caught off guard.

The cyclone was expected to demote to a tropical ex-cyclone sometime today, according to Weatherwatch.

Although it would pass well east of New Zealand, it would be a bigger storm with lower air pressure, the forecaster said.

“This new cold-centered depression will help create bigger waves and rips in eastern New Zealand in the days to come.”

Dangerous beach conditions can occur on the east coast from Northland to Wairarapa.

“Although the increase in swell is not that great compared to the more severe storms on the West Coast, even an extra meter of wave height could make it much more difficult to swim with younger and older people and weaker swimmers, etc., especially on beaches which can traditionally be considered “safe” and “calm”. “

MetService also anticipated swells between 2 and 3 m Monday and Tuesday due to the heavy storm in the east.

Today’s weather is expected to settle across the country, with warm temperatures throughout much of the North Island.

Auckland and Hamilton had their hottest days in summer on Sunday, but are expected to be even warmer today, with 30 ° C forecast in Waikato and 28 ° C in Auckland.

The warm, calm weather should send people to the beach, which caused Surf Life Saving NZ warnings.

Children, small dogs and the elderly were most at risk of being hit by huge waves today, the organization warned. Overvoltages could occur long after high tide.

Eastern Cape, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay would probably be the most affected by the swells – but they would also be a little cooler with clouds and drizzle, clearing in the afternoon or evening, according to Weatherwatch.

The South Island could also expect a sunny day although the temperatures do not reach the extremes of the North Island.

TC Tino is still a tropical cyclone Cat2 and maintains a heading towards the south-east which will keep it well away from New Zealand.

This is the road forecast map for TC Tino, issued by the Wellington Tropical Cyclone Warning Center (TCWC Wellington).

^ SF pic.twitter.com/jcq99WkXUN

– MetService (@MetService) January 19, 2020

Today’s weather

Whangarei

Well. Light winds. High 27C, Low 16C

Auckland

Fine and warm. Winds and breezes in the afternoon. High 28C, low 17C

Hamilton

Fine and warm. Wind light and breezy from the southwest in the afternoon. High 30C, Low 13C

Tauranga

Well. Winds and breezes in the afternoon. High 27C, Low 17C

New plymouth

Well. Wind light but breezy from the southwest in the afternoon. High 24C, low 13C

Napier

Cloudy with drizzle possible, but sunny afternoon. The southern breezes die out. High 23C, low 15C

Whanganui

Well. South breezes. High 26C, Low 13C

Wellington

Areas of low cloud and fog, brightening at the end of the morning. South breezes. High 22C, low 13C

Nelson

Well. Winds and breezes in the afternoon. High 23C, low 16C

Christchurch

Clouds and drizzle in the morning, then fine. Cloud returning in the evening. Wind light, but northeast breezes in the afternoon. High 22C, low 14C

Dunedin

A few morning clouds, then fine. Cloud returning in the evening. Winds and breezes in the afternoon. High 20C, low 14C

.