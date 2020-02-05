“Big win” for Buttigieg, “big trouble” for Biden based on the latest Iowa results

What the definitive results of the Iowa caucus reveal, this seems certain: Pete Buttigieg had an impressive show and Joe Biden did not.

It is still unclear when the final result will be announced and a winner will be announced. But with 71 percent of the results, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., Leads the pack somewhat, with 26.8 percent of delegates. Buttigieg is being followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with 25.2 percent. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is in third place with 18.4 percent.

And, perhaps most surprisingly, the former vice-president is in fourth place with 15 percent, a disappointing result for perhaps the most controversial candidate. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has 12.6 percent.

CBC spoke with experts to give their insights about what these results mean so far for the campaigns of some candidates.

Pete Buttigieg

With 71 percent of the results in former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg leads the pack slightly (Elise Amendola / Associated Press)

If Buttigieg had finished outside of the top three, which according to polls would have been a possibility, his campaign would probably be over, said Sean Trende, a senior election analyst for RealClearPolits.com, a political news website with poll data.

Buttigieg had gone out completely in Iowa and had poured many resources into the state.

“He has a lot of money for life now.”

More than a lease agreement, says Democratic strategist Brad Bannon. The placement of Buttigieg, whether he finishes first or just behind Sanders, is a “big win” for him.

“Even if Sanders wins, well, big deal. He did what everyone thought he would do. But Buttigieg exceeded expectations. And this is a game of expectations.”

Unfortunately, for Buttigieg, the results debacle has taken away part of the media attention that the winner of this first competition follows in the presidential nomination process.

Still, it will give him a boost if he campaigns in New Hampshire for the primary vote of 11 February. And more importantly, it could raise more money.

The Buttigieg placement will also motivate voters in emerging primary states to review his candidacy, said Karen Kedrowski, director of the Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University.

Kedrowski said it is also interesting that Buttigieg did so well, because Iowa tends to lean more progressively in the Democratic Caucuses.

“It could indicate that caucusgoers went with a slightly different calculus, not necessarily the focus on ideas and policy preferences as much as what they could define as eligibility.”

But Kyle Kondik, editor in chief of Sabato’s Crystal Ball, a non-partisan political newsletter from the University of Virginia Center for Politics, suggested that Buttigieg’s success could be short-lived.

He believes that to transform himself into a real contender, Buttigieg must win New Hampshire next Tuesday, a tough challenge, as Sanders saw it as the leader.

“Assuming he wins Iowa, maybe he won’t, maybe that will lead to a breakthrough,” Kondik said. “Because otherwise, if he’s sputtering from New Hampshire, I don’t know if there’s anything for him. To go.”

Bernie Sanders

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders is in second place, but wins the popular vote. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)

Sanders was leading in most polls after the election night. But a few days before the caucus vote, before an enthusiastic crowd of 3,000 in the arena at Cedar Rapids, Sanders emphasized that voters’ turnout would be the key to his victory. He wins high attendance, he loses low attendance.

Estimates so far, suggesting a turnout near 2016 figures, around 170,000, and a big drop from 2008 when nearly 240,000 participated and Barack Obama defeated Hillary Clinton, John Edwards and other candidates. This can be an important factor why Sanders comes in second place.

Yet the results so far show that he wins the popular vote and is just behind Buttigieg in the delegates.

But William Schneider, a professor of policy, government and international affairs at George Mason University, said that if the results hold, that should be a bit of a disappointment for Sanders. Although he was expected to win, it is “not exactly a strong show”.

Although he defeats Biden, the strong performance of Buttigieg should cause some concern for Sanders’ campaign.

“So it’s not a big vote of confidence in Sanders. I don’t think it gives him much speed,” Schneider said.

However, that momentum could be found in New Hampshire, where he could win a lot, Schneider said

“He’s a local. New Hampshire voters know him, he got more than 60 percent of the vote against Hillary Clinton,” Schneider said.

Elizabeth Warren

Democratic presidential candidate Senator. Elizabeth Warren was known as the best ground game in Iowa, but is in third place. (Kristopher Radder / The Brattleboro Reformer / Associated Press)

Warren was known as the best ground game of the state, an important element in the Iowa caucus, because someone casting a vote is a challenging venture. According to current results, the Massachusetts senator is still in third place.

“If the results hold, it’s really bad for Warren,” said Evan Siegfried, a republican strategist.

“Warren also had problems because she had a celebrated campaign organization, but she could only be third. She is now facing serious headwinds,” Siegfried said.

And if she’s not doing well in New Hampshire, the path becomes “harder for her,” Kondik said.

Trende said that Warren should hope to be second there and drive some momentum to Super Tuesday.

Joe Biden

The campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden had played down the importance of Iowa. He is currently in fourth place. (Mary Altaffer / Associated Press)

The former vice-president is supposed to be the leader, the candidate most trusted to voters, and according to polls prior to the caucus, in a fairly tight race with Sanders.

“And to come in fourth place. That is a real disappointment,” said Schneider.

It is more than a disappointment, Trende said, “Biden is in big trouble.”

In the run-up to the caucus, Biden agents had already lowered expectations for their candidate in Iowa in September, saying that it was not a “must-win” state and that instead they would focus their efforts on South Carolina Nevada and the Super Tuesday states.

Anyway, it seemed that his team was really making a strong game to try and win Iowa, and it was “considerably short,” Kondik said.

Biden is also not expected to perform particularly well in New Hampshire, a state that Sanders is expected to win. While their team is watching South Carolina, and the African-American Democratic voters in favor of Biden, polls suggest that his lead there has decreased, while Nevada can also be problematic.

That leads to another problem: fundraising, an issue that his campaign is already dealing with. Despite its name recognition, Biden has a hard time raising money and with the loss in Iowa it could discourage other potential donors.

“At some point. The donors will say,” This man has stood in front of the president twice and has never won a race, “said Trende. Biden did not run successfully in 1988 and 2008 for the presidential appointment of his party.

“If he becomes third or fourth in New Hampshire, loses Nevada, it will be difficult.”

With the strong Iowa of Buttigieg it is also possible that he, not Biden, becomes the so-called moderate candidate who gathers in the political center of the party.

“It is no longer inevitable that Joe Biden will be the finalist in the moderate series to face the progressive,” said Bannon. “In terms of support for moderates and money, Mayor Pete struck Biden in a big blow.”

Amy Klobuchar

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar had hoped to make a more important show in Iowa, but remains fifth. (Elise Amendola / Associated Press)

Iowa was Klobuchar’s chance to perform well and make an important show. She had a quasi-home state advantage, Kondik said, while her home state of Minnesota borders on Iowa.

Instead, the results so far put her in fifth place.

“This was her chance for me. It’s hard for me to imagine a path now,” said Kondik.